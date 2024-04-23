Rumer Willis took to Instagram to post a heartwarming photo of her daughter with her grandparents marking an important event in her daughter’s life. The actress, 35, whose parents are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, celebrated her little girl Louetta’s first birthday on the 18th of April. She thanked them for being the best “Papou” and “Ya Ya” to her child.

Rumer has named her child Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas Willis, inspired by the favorite singers of her parents. She penned an emotional caption on Instagram giving a shout out to her family as well as her father’s wife, Emma Heming Willis for being “a bonus Gma” and her daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

Rare Glimpse Of Bruce Willis With Granddaughter Amid Frontotemporal Dementia Battle

On Instagram, two days later, Rumer posted pictures from Louetta's birthday photoshoot capturing a priceless moment between the one-year-old and her sixty-nine-year-old grandpa, Bruce Willis. The photo captured a heartwarming moment of her toddler being cuddled by her grandpa, highlighting a rare glimpse of him after his retirement. The Die Hard actor has been battling with his frontotemporal dementia since he stepped away from his acting career in 2022.

First was an adorable snapshot of Louetta grinning from ear to ear next to a balloon bouquet of pink. After this, there were various images shot during the minutes before, during, and after her poignant delivery at home; they also showed moments where she interacted with the father Derek Richard Thomas (her partner).

The Dancing With The Stars winner shared family portraits that showcase nice memories Louetta has had with her mother’s sisters Scout LaRue Willis, 32, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 30. Grandmother Demi Moore, who is 61 years old, also featured in the carousel. In one snapshot they were seen bonding with Rumer’s child.

Emotionally Moving Caption Penned By Rumer Willis On Instagram For Her Daughter

Rumer Willis wrote an emotional caption thanking her daughter for the love that has marked their first year together as the high point of her life. She celebrated Lou stating, “You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it’s so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings!!”

The House Bunny actress recalled how she watched Louetta grow up and felt like the luckiest mom alive, while she also believed that Lou was one of the great loves of her life. More so, as a mother, Willis is excited at what the future holds for her child.

