Who Is John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Travolta? All About Her As She Graces Pulp Fiction's 30th Anniversary Event

Hollywood actor John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta recently made their appearance together at TCM Classic Film Festival 2024. Ella supported her father as he celebrated 30 years of the film Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Furthermore, this article talks about John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu Travolta’s life, career, and her irresistible bond with her father.

Who is John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta?

Ella Bleu Travolta was born on April 3, 2000, in California, USA, to famed actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston. She is the second child of the romantic couple. Just like her father, she is a charismatic, talented actor, singer, and dancer. She also began her music career in 2021.

She has been acting since her childhood. According to Good Morning America, Ella and her father, John, collaborated on a song together named Every Little Step from the film Old Dogs, which featured John and Kelly together. This depicts the strong and special father-daughter bond they have had since the very beginning.

John Travolta and her daughter Ella Bleu Travolta attended the 2024 Classic Film Festival

Actor John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta attended the Classic Film Festival together on Thursday, April 18. She was sporting a patterned midi dress, while her father donned a pair of dark blue jeans and a white button-down that peeked out of his black sweater and blazer. Both father and daughter made a warm and scintillating entry as they walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

She opted for a wavy hairstyle and rocked a natural makeup look. She topped the look off with a pair of black slingback heels.

John’s layering outfit appearance came up with a pure white shirt worn with a cool sweater over the top, followed by a blazer with a stylish blue shade of jeans with a sexy bald look and a well-groomed beard complementing the badass pair of black Chelsea boots.

John Travolta on her daughter Ella Bleu Travolta

John Travolta talked about her daughter Ella Bleu Travolta to People back in 2019.

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful, and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her," Travolta told his daughter. "And maybe that's a valid contribution."

The Grease actor welcomed his daughter into the world with his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, who unfortunately passed away at the age of 57 due to breast cancer. Since his wife’s death, John has been a single father to their daughter, Ella. This has led them to have an excellent bond together.

Meanwhile, over the years, the father-daughter duo has also teamed up on various projects, including commercials for high-profile events like the Super Bowl and PlayStation, per People.

Ella Bleu Travolta honored her father, John Travolta, on his 70th birthday

Ella Bleu Travolta shared a heart-touching post on her dad John Travolta’s 70th birthday via Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back," she wrote. Travolta replied in the comments: "And I always will be, Ella, my baby girl."

John Travolta is also a father to Benjamin, his 13-year-old youngest son. The couple's eldest son, Jett, passed away in January 2009 at the age of sixteen.

