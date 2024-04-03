Joker: Folie à Deux: Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Gets R-Rating For Nudity And Violence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual and explicit content.

Joker: Folie á Deux has been announced to be R-rated by the censor board after mentioning violence and nudity in the film. The Joker sequel will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role, while this time, he will be accompanied by Lady Gaga, who will be portraying a similar character. The board has claimed the movie has disturbing visuals, extreme violence, full brief nudity, and sexual, explicit content.

In 2019 also, the original version was markedly appropriate for the adult audience, yet it went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year globally.

What Did The Director Say About His Vision Of The Film?

Todd Phillips, the man behind Joker films, revealed that it was a task to convince the studio about his vision of a high-level R-rated film. He said he "had to convince the studio that his vision for a gritty, R-rated movie about the Batman villain was the way to go."

Speaking of the film, the director shared, "It was a yearlong process from when we finished the script just to get the new people on board with this vision because I pitched it to an entirely different team than made it.'

He added, "There were emails about: 'You realize we sell Joker pajamas at Target?' There were a zillion hurdles, and you just sort of had to navigate those one at a time. At the time, I would curse them in my head every day. But then I have to put it in perspective and go, 'They're pretty bold that they did this.'"

First Poster Of The Film Is Out

Lady Gaga released the first poster for Joker: Folie á Deux on her Instagram account. As DC fans rejoiced, the poster portrays Phoenix and Gaga’s characters indulging in a dance under the moonlight. The poster depicts the film as a musical experience where two people sharing a mental illness will come together for an adventurous journey. The movie is highly anticipated by the fans, as it would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds from where it was left the last time.

The trailer for the film will be out on April 9, while the movie will hit theaters on October 4.

