Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer's 'Lipstick Smile' Shot Steals The Show, Fans Call It 'Pure Perfection'

On Wednesday, April 10, the highly anticipated first official trailer for the sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 film, Joker, was unveiled, sparking widespread excitement among fans. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming DC Studios movie stars Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his titular role as the menacing Joker, alongside Lady Gaga, who portrays his equally unhinged romantic partner, Harley Quinn.

The aforementioned trailer, released through Warner Bros. official social media handles, predominantly features the duo scheming to wreak havoc on Gotham City, while simultaneously engaging in a manic dance to the tunes of What the World Needs Now is Love, across the streets. However, it's the chilling final shot of the trailer, occurring at the 1.56-minute mark, that has fans buzzing.

In this scene, Gaga's character visits Joker in prison, demanding to see his true self. Using her red lipstick, she draws a smile on the glass partition between them, prompting Joker to seamlessly morph his mouth into the mark, giving his lover a classic Joker grin. Fans have dubbed this moment as "perfection" and more, intensifying anticipation for the film's release.

Fans swoon over Joaquin Phoenix's Joker smile in final minutes of Joker: Folie à Deux trailer

“This is Cinema, Joker: Folie à Deux,” a fan wrote on X.

The person also quoted Gaga’s “I want to see the real you” dialogue in his tweet, before raving, “That fina shot from the lipstick smile on glass was just pure perfection. This is going to be insane.”

“The lipstick smile deserves everything!” a second individual added.

A third person simply said, “THE SHOT WITH THE LIPSTICK SMILE/ BEHIND THE GLASS WAS TOO GOOD IN THE JOKER 2 TRAILER.”

Joker 2 Release Date and revisiting the original film

The 2019 film Joker follows the journey of Arthur Fleck, an aspiring comic and clown, as he grapples with declining mental health after experiencing social and romantic rejection. Ostracized by society, he embraces his violent alter ego, the Joker, eventually evolving into a notorious but admired antagonist.

For his performance in the film, Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar award and the film raked in more than $1 billion at the box office.

Now, five years since the release of Joker, the sequel to the film is slated to arrive in cinemas on October 4, 2024.