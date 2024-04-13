Joker 2 Trailer Surpasses Barbie As The Most Talked-About Movie Trailer

The Joker 2 trailer checks all the boxes for a potential smash. The teaser of the much-anticipated sequel has surpassed the buzz around last year’s greatest blockbuster, Barbie. The first official teaser trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux launched with a record 167 million views within 24 hours, per Variety. One of the production’s biggest launches, Warner Bros. is all set to soar high in the 2024 blockbuster charts.

The official teaser trailer debuted at Warner Bros.’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. Following that, it launched online on Wednesday, becoming the most-talked-about movie since Barbie. The trailer instantly entered YouTube and X’s trending charts. The overwhelming response to the Joker 2 trailer was also credited to Lady Gaga’s 150 million followers on social media. The singer co-stars as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

ALSO READ: Joker 2 Folie à Deux Trailer Breakdown: Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Unleash Musical Mayhem In Gotham City

Joker 2 trailer makes waves online

While the DC universe is under wraps currently, Joker: Folie à Deux could potentially be the superhero franchise’s next big thing. However, the sequel is part of the DC Elseworlds franchise. Sources have confirmed the Joker 2 trailer is showing never-seen-before numbers for Warner Bros. It easily won over Barbie’s set records in terms of trailer views and social media engagements, per Variety.

As soon as the teaser trailer landed online, the video shot to #1 on Trending on YouTube. Two days after its release, the video is at #4 and has amassed 18 million views already and counting. Whereas on X, the trailer launch flooded the trending term list with 10 Joker terms on its first day. The terms were #JokerFolieADeux, Gaga, Harley, Harley Quinn, Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, Joker 2, Joker2, Lady Gaga, and Todd Phillips.

Additionally, Joker 2 has derived comparisons with other blockbuster movie trailers. With 167 million views, the DC sequel’s trailer crushed Pixar’s Inside Out 2 at 157 million views; Disney’s biggest launch yet, and Kingdom of the Planet Apes at 100 million views. Joker 2 only trails behind Marvel’s most-anticipated movie of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine at 350 million views. The Deadpool sequel has been marked as the biggest trailer launch of all time.

In 2019, Joker was one of the greatest movies having surpassed $1 billion at the box office. Warner Bros.'s 2023 success with Barbie earned $1.4 billion worldwide. A rough analysis indicates that the Joker sequel might topple Barbie’s box-office record. Nevertheless, Joker 2’s plot around music, many referring to it as a musical, has raised doubts about it being able to match the original film’s charm.

Joker 2 is not a musical

The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux received an animating response, but the movie’s plot details are still under wraps. The purely digital trailer launch is reported to flaunt a musical set around Arkham Asylum. But director Todd Philips noted at CinemaCon that the Joker sequel is more than a musical. “I like to say it’s a movie where music is an essential element. It doesn’t veer too far from the first film. Arthur has music in him. He has a grace to him,” Philips said.

Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his Oscar-winning titular role as Joker/Arthur Fleck. Lady Gaga takes on Joker’s maniacal love interest, Harley Quinn. Other cast members include Zazie Beets, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Loflan, and others.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theatres on October 4, 2024, and will be screened in the Imax 70mm format.

ALSO READ: Still prefer Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn': Fans Question Lady Gaga's Voice In Joaquin Phoenix's Joker: Folie à Deux