Brian Cox, widely known for his role in Succession, didn't hold back when he shared his thoughts on Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of Napoleon Bonaparte in the movie Napoleon.

Speaking at the British Library in London during HistFest 2024, Cox criticized Phoenix's performance, labeling it as "terrible." The 77-year-old Scottish actor expressed his candid opinion, stating that he believed he could have played the role better than Phoenix.

Brian Cox criticized Joaquin Phoenix's acting in Napoleon

During the interview, Cox said, “It really is appalling,” stating a “truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix." The Scottish actor added, “I don’t know what he was thinking.”

During his conversation with moderator Clive Myrie, he said, “I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that.”

Brian Cox also placed the blame on Ridley Scott (director of the biopic Napoleon). He blamed Scott for not providing adequate support to Phoenix. The Succession actor said, "I don't think Ridley Scott helps him" as the film's director. "I think he's well-named. Joaquin... whack-een... whacky. It's a sort of whacky performance."

In addition to his critique of Phoenix's performance, Cox also questioned the historical accuracy of movies like Napoleon and Braveheart. He described them as "lies" and expressed his disdain for the way historical events are portrayed in such epics.

This isn't the first time Cox has shared his unfiltered opinions publicly. Last year, he made headlines for his remarks about the monarchy, stating that it's not viable and should be abolished. The 77-year-old actor told Haute Living last year, "In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy.” He added, “It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense. It's tradition and all that, they say. I say, 'F--- it! Move on!'”

Brian Cox's thoughts on the entertainment industry and his upcoming projects

Cox has also been vocal about his views on the entertainment industry. Expressing his thoughts to Entertainment Tonight, he said, "A lot of shows outstay their welcome, and I think our show is perfect and neat in the way it is.” At the premiere of Succession's fourth season, he expressed his readiness for the show to conclude, emphasizing the importance of maintaining quality over quantity.

Beyond his acting career, Cox is currently starring in a stage production of Eugene O'Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night in London's West End. Despite his success on stage and screen, Cox has remained critical of the industry, particularly when it comes to theater criticism, which he believes has declined significantly over the years.

Recently, Cox appeared in the coming-of-age movie Little Wing and is set to star in Matt Greene-Delanghe’s film Skelly. Additionally, he will lend his voice to the animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

