Joker 2 Folie à Deux First Poster Out; Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dance A Moonlit Waltz

The much awaited Lady Gaga and Joaquin phoenix starer Joker 2 Folie à Deux poster is out!

The DC fans are waiting for glimpses of this movie with batted breaths! The first Joker movie starring Phoenix won not just the hearts of DC fans but people across the world. Now the second movie Folie à Deux which literally translates to “mental illness shared by two people” will double the madness!

The poster shows Joker [Phoenix] and Harley Quinn [Gaga] Waltz Dancing under the moonlight. It’s already giving the psychotic couple vibes!

What to look forward in the new Joker movie?

The sequel to the much acclaimed Joker film will pick up from where it left off. The first part of film franchise showed Arthur Fleck being an unhappy “freak” with an ill mother and poor lifestyle. The society’s rejection and labelling of him as a freak breaks down his morale. Until he decides to embrace it and transform into “The Joker.”

The movie ends with Fleck or Joker murdering Murray Franklin played by Robert De Niro. The sequel which is a musical will show the beginning of the Joker era including him meeting his complicated lover Harley Quinn played by the Shallow singer. As their love story unfolds, the danger for the people of Gotham city increases!

The cast of Joker 2 Folie à Deux

The Academy award winner Phoenix will portray the villain along with the Grammy winning artist Lady Gaga. While Zazie Beetz will reprise the role of Sophie Dumond once again. However, the cast is not exclusive to award winners!

The director Todd Phillips made sure of that by adding fresh faces to the cast including Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Steve Coogan. With these new players in the game, things can get more twisted!

Although a brand new poster has been released, fans are eagerly waiting for a trailer or teaser of the sequel! Good news for the fans as Warner Bros. announced that the first trailer of Joker 2 Folie à Deux will drop on April 9.

The film will hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.