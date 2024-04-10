Joker 2 Folie à Deux Trailer Breakdown: Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Unleash Musical Mayhem In Gotham City

These days, villains and anti-heroes are preferred over the superheroes. And since the time Joaquin Phoenix took on the role of Joker, fans have become crazier just like their beloved character.

For the ones who were eager to have a look at what the sequel would hold to the 2019 movie, the trailer for Joker 2 Folie à Deux has just been released. To learn what exactly was shown in one of the most loved trailers at present, here is a little breakdown that might help you understand things better.

Joker meets his love

While everyone was impatient to have a look at the new Harley Quinn, who will be played by the amazing Lady Gaga, this trailer gave a look at her that had the fans going berserk.

And it is not just the fans who had their first look at her, as Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur too was shown to have his first eye contact with his significant other from the comics. While being in the Arkham Asylum, as shown in the trailer, Arthur Fleck is shown to notice Harley Quinn while walking in the hallway.

A major change in Harley Quinn's Origin story?

While the anti-hero is shown to notice Harley Quinn, this time she is not shown as a psychiatrist in the asylum. This does really bring a major change in the story, as the fans of the DC universe and comics are aware of her being a doctor.

As per the comics, Harley Quinn falls in love with Joker when she is shown to be treating him. But this time, they both seem to be on the same page, getting treatment at Arkhum.

Joker is in Arkham Asylum

As per the recently released trailer, we will see that Arthur Fleck AKA Joker is still in Arkhum Asylum. And with that, there are huge possibilities that the movie will continue from the point it ended in the first installment.

The beginning of the trailer shows that Joker is sitting in his cell. A few more moments depict that the movie might have a major percentage of scenes, which are also very important, from the stated location itself.

Joker 2 is a musical movie

“We use music to make us whole. To balance the fractures within ourselves," a voice in the trailer is heard saying. A lot of scenes from the trailer tease the musical take that this new installment has adapted. From Harley Quinn practicing with a choir, to a stage performance, a spotlight falling on Joker, and a lot more.

It can also be stated that the movie has taken inspiration from old and classic movies such as Singin' in the Rain, as we come across a number of sequences that show scenes having bright colors within the dull environment of the movie.

A Joker duplicate

While all of the scenes from the trailer intrigue the viewers, one particular sequence grabs the attention. It seems that Arthur is running away from a duplicate of his alter ego character of Joker.

The other Joker seems to be in similar attire as Arthur from the previous movie and is shown to be chasing the lead character.

Will Joker and Harley bring a big change?

The trailer on a large scale shows the two criminal love birds, making a mess around Gotham City. With fire and blast, they are shown to dance along. As they perform on stage, and play a few instruments, Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn seems to be climbing the stairs of a court, with people either protesting or cheering around her.

But the most important one seems when Joker is handcuffed, in a van and people outside are maybe standing in his support, as a few placards read, “Free Joker.”

Well, what huge revolution the man will bring to the world only the movie will show. You will have to wait a little longer to witness this magic as Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit the theatre on October 4, 2024.

