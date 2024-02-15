Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga have stirred up a storm on social media with their fresh looks in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram, sharing photos along with the caption, "Hoping your day is full of love, 10.4.24."

Director Todd Phillips sets the stage for Joker and Quinn

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Phillips posted three pictures featuring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. In one snapshot, Joaquin dons a burgundy suit adorned with his signature Joker makeup, while Lady Gaga rocks a midnight blue dress.

The next image captures a close-up of the duo in black and white, gazing into each other's eyes, their noses touching affectionately. Here, Joaquin's Joker peers out of a window that seems like jail or something similar, fixating on Harley Quinn.

The third and final shot depicts Joker and Harley Quinn dancing passionately on Gotham City's rooftop. Lady Gaga is elegant in a white gown, contrasting with Joaquin's sleek black tuxedo. These captivating images have left fans buzzing with anticipation.

When does the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux come out?

As for the release date, Joker 2, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, is set to hit theaters on October 4. The movie's script is a collaboration between director Phillips and Scott Silver. The title for the movie Joker: Folie à Deux is derived from a French medical term referring to a shared delusion between two individuals.