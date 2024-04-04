Still prefer Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn': Fans Question Lady Gaga's Voice In Joaquin Phoenix's Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release later this year, and recent teasers reveal Lady Gaga speaking as DC's Harley Quinn. Fans are arguing about her lack of accent, as Harley Quinn, a recognizable character from the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series. This has given rise to a significant fan base that can seemingly be quite stringent about keeping Harley as true to her origins as possible, which includes her distinctive New York accent.

Fans aren't happy with Lady Gaga's accent in Joker 2

In an audio snippet posted by DiscussingFilm on Twitter, it appears Lady Gaga's take on the character of Harley Quinn, avoids that accent entirely as she can be heard saying, "You can do anything you want. You're Joker," over the melodic sound of a harp.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their concern on the topic.

A user responded by pointing out that the importance of Harley Quinn's origins, where she was voiced by Arleen Sorkin using her natural voice, goes beyond David Ayer.

Meanwhile, fans assert that they would prefer to have Margot Robbie, whose own take on the character did include an accent, reprising her role.

Others took aim instead at Gaga's delivery of the line, with one questioning whether Gaga's Quinn is "starting an ASMR channel," highlighting how Quinn is rarely seen as a calming presence.

While another expressed their approval of the delivery by suggesting they'll use the audio clip to help them fall asleep. The response to Gaga's lack of accent has prompted others to point out that Joaquin Phoenix uses his "normal voice" for Joker, too, highlighting that holding Gaga to task is a double standard.

Another user retorted that while this is OK for Joker, Harley Quinn is more beholden to her accent as a defining characteristic, even though most iterations of Joker in shows and movies have had a particularly distinctive and varied tone to them.

Harley Quinn has been a part of the DC Comics roster since 1992. Her metamorphoses have been significant, with DC Comics' "Harleys All the Way Down" highlighting her changeability compared to other DC characters. Joker: Folie à Deux follows this trend, with Harley Quinn taking on a new guise to showcase her versatility.

It is also a standard that Todd Phillips' Joker has already set, with a particularly unique take on the eponymous character being partly to thank for its inordinate success. Joker: Folie à Deux is compounding this by adapting Joker's story into a musical, making it one of the most unique iterations of the iconic character ever seen.

This gives plenty of room for Harley Quinn's debut in the Elseworlds movie to divert significantly from her origins, with her relationship with Arthur Fleck's Joker taking center stage instead of "comic-accurate" representation in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker: Folie à Deux gets R rating

Joker: Folie Deux, has received an R rating for violence, some sexuality and nudity, said Motion Picture Association (MPA). "Rated R for some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity,” its statement read regarding Joker 2's rating.

The film is a sequel to Todd Phillips directorial Joker, which not only won critical acclaim but also made history as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, by collecting $788.1 million globally.

The film is directed by Todd Phillips, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver. It is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios in association with Joint Effort.

Joker was initially conceived as a standalone film, although Warner Bros. intended for it to launch a DC Black film series. By August 2019, Phillips had expressed interest in making a sequel, although he reiterated that Joker was not set up to have one. Phoenix hinted about reprising his role in October 2019. A sequel officially entered development in June 2022, with Gaga and Beetz joining later that year. Principal photography took place in Los Angeles, New York City, and Belleville, New Jersey, from December 2022 to April 2023.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 4, 2024, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

