Suicide Squad To Joaquin’s Joker: Best Joker Re-enactments That Will Blow Your Mind Away

He reeks of power, elegance and arrogance. He has a killer smile and a story to say. He is mighty and powerless together, he is a DC world creation, and he is none other than Joker. This character has been loved since times immemorial. Right from Batman-Dark Knight, this character has evolved and layered over the years. Today many renowned, seasoned actors have played this role. However, the latest work of Joaquin Phoenix for the Joker franchise, has made people curious. As the poster reveal for Joker 2 makes audiences gaga, which are the other re-enactments of Joker to look out for? Find out.

1.The Killing Joke-2016

Played by Mark Hamill, the following adaptation of the 1988 comic is the closest to the Joker’s origin story that we have to speak of. Written by Alan Moore, the story has mentions of Joker’s wife and family before he goes into a state of retardation. The Joker from this story breaks out of Arkham Asylum and tortures Commissioner Gordon to prove that noble men need to be tortured by evil, just like he was. Just to scare Gordon, Joker even paralyses Barbara, Gordon’s daughter, destroying her life as Batgirl. A graphic representation of Joker’s madness, this initial representation of an aloof and upset character from the society is what lurks in our mind.

2.Batman-1989

Jack Nicholson plays one of the only short-haired Joker character re-enactments we are aware of. This Tim Burton film was even darker and pushed the character of Joker, a notch above in terms of cruelty. Here Joker is someone who is unhinged. His building anger and dire need for violence, even bothered film critics. One critic named Roger Ebert said this while writing the film review, “This is a hostile, mean-spirited movie about ugly, evil people, and it doesn’t generate the liberating euphoria of the Superman or Indiana Jones pictures. It’s classified PG-13, but it’s not for kids.” However, this Joker was a more realistic take on the villain than the upcoming versions.

3.The Dark Knight-2008

One of the best Jokers ever known, his smile is so dangerous, and lacks innocence. It is eerie and disturbing. The usage of paint so avidly to define and mark Joker’s character with such significance is what made the role played by Heath Ledger memorable. The line “Why so serious?” got etched in our hearts after this Joker only. This portrayal won Ledger an Oscar too. This Joker teased the actual origin story but remained miles away from it at the same time. The one interesting thing about Joker re-enactments is the usage of paint to hide scars and the different stories they come with. It is often an abusive father giving the scars. But a twisted explanation also reveals that the smile is cut by Joker using a blade to cheer his disfigured wife. While these seem disturbing to us, it is the reality of the dark world according to Joker’s character. As per Time, in the Dark Knight, “The Joker, like a terrorist, is trying to seed confusion and chaos. His enemies cannot study him or his motivations, nor predict what he is going to do. In 2008, he was a potent metaphor for the post-9/11 terrorist threat that the United States faced.” Which makes him the symbol for all evils and the sad realities of life at the same time.

4.Suicide Squad-2016

Jared Leto has played a hilarious Joker in the Suicide Squad. The return of the short-haired Joker came as a relief in this dark comedy. Here the characters were created to die, and hence the name. Their mission is to either do or die, and who fits this role better than the Joker himself. After Dark Knight people had high expectations and this fresh take on the character came as a bliss. It is also revealed in the article by Time that the actors who played the character of Joker throughout the films had a sense of preparing very hard for it, for a long time. Here Leto also decided to keep the role as genuine as possible and even asked makers to provide him “live rats” on the sets. The interesting part however is Harley Quinn and Joker’s possible romance as this is something no one ever hoped. Both are equally unhinged making them a match made in heaven. As per Time, “The few scenes that did make the final cut focus on the Joker’s relationship with Harley Quinn. Their relationship is abusive: The Joker manipulates her when she’s his doctor and convinces her to harm herself physically to prove his love. Later, he murders a man who tries to flirt with her.” However, this role is one of the ‘coolest’ versions of Joker ever played.

5.The Joker-2019

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker is a one man show, revealing the inside turmoil and mental health of the character one deemed as the eeriest villain in the History of DC. Isn’t he a human? Doesn’t he try to smile? Isn’t he looked down upon even by children? Why do no girls look at him? Why is it that only his mother adores him? Why is being lonely his only state of being? The film shows how Joker cannot get the medication for his mental issues, as he is poor and the state has denied him the same. The film gets twisted when his loneliness paves way for infatuation towards his own mother. He stalks a woman who has constantly rejected him. This character is not ready to dwell in his sadness, though the last episode is a celebration of his madness as he dances in his suit. However, the turn of events that lead him up to that convince you, that it is not him but the society who has played the evil.

This shows that Joker is no ordinary character. He is us, and we are him, a mix of all, none and more together. As we all wait for Joker 2 to hit the theaters soon, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

