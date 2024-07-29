Chrisley Knows Best actress Julie Chrisley is looking forward to happier times as her resentencing date is set. Julie Chrisley is presently having her sentence reviewed, while her husband, Todd Chrisley, is still facing at least 10 years in prison. The reality star's first 7-year sentence was determined to have a legal error, which the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found.

Julie Chrisley receives a new resentencing date

Chrisley Knows Best is scheduled to return to the Atlanta courtroom on September 25th to receive a new sentencing. Julie's seven-year sentence for tax evasion and fraud was overturned by a judge one month ago after she successfully argued that there was insufficient proof.

What are Julie and Todd convicted of?

In 2019, Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, whose sentence has been upheld, were initially charged with financial crimes with their accountant. In 2022, the pair were found guilty of plotting to defraud banks of more than $30 million using false loans and tax evasion. The pair filed appeals with the court following their separate sentences, arguing that their celebrity position had unfairly punished them.

Julie Chrisley's appeal was granted in June 2024 when the judge determined that there was not enough evidence to uphold her sentence. The court of appeals decided that Todd Chrisley's 12-year sentence was suitable, although Julie Chrisley was not initially complicit in her husband's plans. She is still guilty of fraud, nevertheless.

As a result, Julie Chrisley's sentence was reduced by the higher courts. According to Fox 5, the reality star will appear in September 2024 in federal court in Atlanta to get her new sentence.

Savannah Chrisley prepares for her mother's homecoming

The Chrisley family attorney, Jay Surgent, revealed in a RadarOnline interview that Julie Chrisley could be released from prison by next spring or summer. Chrisley's sentence was shortened by ten months in 2023 due to good conduct after she went to prison. For this reason, it appears that her attorney thinks the resentencing could be significantly knocked off by 1 to 2 years.

Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, revealed that she had already started getting ready for her mom's homecoming in a recent episode of her podcast Unlocked.

