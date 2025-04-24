Justin Bieber Says He’s ‘Too Flawed’ in Cryptic Post Amid Backlash for Coachella Smoking Video and Rising Health Concerns

Justin Bieber shared a cryptic post in reaction to the backlash he has been facing over a smoking video from Coachella. The pop icon, along with his wife, Hailey Bieber, made headlines at the music festival, as the musician was caught with a cigarette in his hand amid his rising health concerns. Taking to his Instagram account, the Peaches singer shared a post where he called himself "too flawed."

In his reaction post, Bieber mentioned, "We got nothing to prove. God loves us, purrriudd."

It further read, "Every day I wake up thinking maybe I am too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) day. The same way he uses you. Our life is significant. God has a plan for us. Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life."

The cryptic note went on to state, "I am choosing today to allow God's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective and not make my day about trying to prove myself. Join me if you want."

Meanwhile, Bieber has been on the constant radar of the critics, who have been picking up on the Grammy-winning singer’s smallest of actions. In the past weeks, the Baby crooner was called out for giggling and enjoying himself with Sexyy Red. With the video of the two musicians going viral, the fans pointed out that Bieber has never looked so happy around his wife.

However, standing up for the union and defending Bieber and the runway model’s marriage, Red clapped back at the users who commented on her post.

Currently, sources close to the Biebers claim that the Hollywood couple is going through a rough patch in their life. According to the media reports, Hailey Bieber has been diagnosed with two ovarian cysts. Moreover, things have not been too good in the pair’s paradise.

