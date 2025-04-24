Sophie Turner Unfollows Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram; Sparks Split Rumors

Sophie Turner's latest activity on Instagram is raising eyebrows. The Game of Thrones actress recently unfollowed her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, on the social media platform, and eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed it.

The two have also not been seen together in public for a few weeks now. They were last pictured together at the Louis Vuitton show on March 10. Pearson last made an appearance on Turner's Instagram in January.

Advertisement

Turner, 29, began dating Pearson, the aristocratic son of Viscount Cowdray, months after her split from singer Joe Jonas. Their relationship was first confirmed in 2023.

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in 2019. Their divorce was finalised in September 2024. They share two daughters.

Back in February this year, she spoke about what led to the breakdown of their marriage in a chat with Harper's Bazaar UK. She said at the time, "I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

In the same interview, she spoke about relocating to England. She shared that she felt her life was on hold until she landed in London, and she doesn't feel like herself until she is around her friends and family.

On the work front, Turner will be next seen in a daring pension heist drama, Haven. Helmed by Sam Miller, it will also feature Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe. It is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2025; however, an official release date is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Turner was last seen in Do Revenge as Erica. The 2022 film also featured Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, and Talia Ryder. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the teen black comedy film was loosely inspired by Patricia Highsmith's novel Strangers on a Train.

In Game of Thrones, she played the iconic role of Sansa Stark and shot to fame. She later acted in other TV shows like Survive, The Prince, The Staircase, and Joan.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Drops Update Amid Health Concerns and Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors: 'Not Trying to Prove...'