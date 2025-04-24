Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Beefing Over Shared 68 Million USD Beverly Hills Mansion After Divorce? Find Out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be experiencing post-divorce woes — this time regarding property. The former couple is reportedly battling over the sale of their shared $68M mansion after their highly publicized divorce.

Lopez and Affleck are reported to be stalemated regarding the sale of their Beverly Hills estate, about eight and a half months since they discreetly put the estate on sale. The Good Will Hunting actor wants to drop the price to hurry up the sale, according to sources who conversed with TMZ, while Lopez insists on holding out for more money.

The 38,000-square-foot mansion, which the couple bought in June of 2023 for $60.85 million, features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a range of amenities. The couple tried to sell the house off-market in July of 2024 and was said to have accepted an offer of $64 million in September. But the sale ended up falling through after the buyers walked away from escrow.

Regardless of its grand accommodations, sources have hinted that the house simply never worked out. A source close to the situation revealed to People in mid-2024, "Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids." Lopez, also, was said to find the property intimidating, having labeled it as "too big" for her requirements.

Since their split, both stars have relocated to different homes. While Jennifer Lopez has moved to her $18 million Los Angeles mansion, Ben Affleck has moved to a $20 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, which he reportedly purchased in August 2024, before the settlement of their divorce.

