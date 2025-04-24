Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2: Know Titles for Episodes 1 to 4 of Upcoming Netflix Release

Wednesday has always been an exciting series, and now that a new season is coming, fans are hyped to return to the dark, thrilling, and yet highly enjoyable world of the show. With all eyes eagerly awaiting the first look at Jenna Ortega’s role, several reports have revealed the titles of the first four episodes of the Netflix series.

According to a recent post by What’s on Netflix, the titles of episodes 1 to 4 are: “Here We Woe Again,” “If These Woes Could Talk,” “The Devil You Woe,” and “The Great Outwoes.”

However, the intriguing post also included one particular piece of information about the titles: “Not in the correct order,” it added at the end.

In the post, which was shared on April 23, 2025, two highly interesting images were also featured. The first shows Pugsley Addams, the brother of Wednesday Addams, played by Isaac Ordonez in the series.

The image in question appears to show Pugsley using his newly acquired power to control electricity. He is seen sticking his hand out of a car window, wearing a seemingly angry expression.

The next image in question showcases Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s roommate, holding a doll. The second picture in the post features a vibrant setting, highlighting the contrast between Enid’s cheerful personality and the darker themes of the season.

Netflix recently described the upcoming season of Wednesday as “delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious.”

Get ready to enjoy the direction of Tim Burton and the outstanding acting skills of the star from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The series also stars Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Luis Guzmán as Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her mother, Morticia Addams.

Wednesday will premiere on August 6, 2025.

