Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande's Ex-BF Pete Davidson Has Important Dating Advice for Men: 'Just Need to Be...'

Pete Davidson shares an essential piece of dating advice for the young men of today. The comedian, who has previously been in a relationship with Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, urged the men not to let social media shape their opinions, claiming that it could cause anxiety and bring a sense of comparison with other people out there. Davidson, in conversation with Variety, revealed that for him, dating is about getting to know someone and eventually falling in love with them.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actor-comic elaborated on the statements. He said, “I think social media and the internet and the phone in general make everything really difficult and can cause a lot of anxiety and get you doing bad.”

Davidson further added, “We’re not supposed to see everyone’s shit all day. It used to be that someone found out something, and then you either call on your house phone or you meet up and be like, ‘Hey, did you hear about this?’ And now you just have this thing in your pocket all day that will make you feel bad.”

As for the actor’s dating history, Davidson has been linked with multiple celebrities over the years, from Carly Aquilino to Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber. Recent reports revealed that the comedian was dating a non-celebrity, a model named Elsie Hewitt, who was previously linked with Selena Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Further in the conversation with the outlet, Davidson shared, “My advice would just be to just try and not let social media or this fictitious world that we’re all trying to have a profile on affect how you behave in everyday life.”

The King of Staten Island star also commented on the dating apps. He claimed that they are submissive, often giving people anxiety. Hence, the comedian stated that in terms of dating, it is better to fall back on the prehistoric ideas than to be dependent upon technology.

