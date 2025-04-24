Penn Badgley Reflects On Dating Blake Lively During Gossip Girl: ‘Can Actually Feel Really Crazy…’

Penn Badgley is making waves in Hollywood with his thriller drama series, You. Meanwhile, the actor recently reflected on the time when he shared a close bond with the actress from Green Lantern, Blake Lively. For those unaware, the two highly acclaimed faces were seen on screen in the ever-loved show, Gossip Girl.

Recently, during an intriguing conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Penn Badgley recalled the time he was secretly dating Blake Lively.

When asked what was it like to date the same person on the show as well as in real life, Penn Badgley replied with the most profound words.

“There is not enough separation, I think for anybody,” the actor from The Stepfather stated about his old onscreen and personal life. Penn Badgley then went on to add that back then, he was 21 or 22, and did not have the emotional maturity to differentiate himself in terms of self-worth.

“Interfacing in that space can actually feel really crazy and you suddenly feel the need to perform, and you are just like, ‘why can't I just say something normal,’’ Penn Badgley added.

Recalling the good old days, the Easy A actor then added that dating for him is a sort of performance, and how he really longed for that sort of connection and intimacy.

For those unversed, Penn Badgley and Blake Lively dated at the height of the show’s success. This was from 2007 to 2010. However, both the actors successfully managed to keep the news low-key.

Even when he was asked by the reporters back then, Penn Badgley cunningly dodged the questions about his relationship and dates with Another Simple Favor actress. Even when the two were out, they kept their distance in front of the cameras.

However, both of them have moved on, with Badgely ready to welcome twins with Domino Kirke and Lively marrying Ryan Reynolds.

