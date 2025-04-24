24-Year-Old Child Actress Sophie Nyweide’s Death Under Investigation by Vermont Authorities; Foul Play Not Ruled Out Yet

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Sophie Nyweide, a former child actress known for her role in the 2014 film Noah, has died at the age of 24. Her body was found on the morning of April 14 near a riverbank in Bennington, Vermont. According to US media reports, she was found around 4 am near a local high school and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating her death, and the Bennington Police Department has not ruled out the possibility of foul play. The case remains open. Officials told TMZ that they “will consider a range of possible causes, including foul play,” as they wait for the final autopsy and toxicology results from the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Reports say Sophie Nyweide was with a man at the time of her death. Police confirmed that he is cooperating with the investigation. However, they have made it clear that he is not a suspect or a person of interest at this time.

The cause of death has not been determined yet. Authorities are waiting on lab results before reaching any conclusions. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released additional details about what may have happened that night.

Sophie’s family confirmed her passing through an online obituary. The tribute described her as a kind and trusting girl who quietly struggled with personal trauma and mental health challenges.

“Sophie wrote and drew voraciously...her art and writings were roadmaps of her pain,” the obituary read. “She self-medicated to cope with the shame and trauma she carried...and rejected treatment that might have helped her.”

The family added, “She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe space for her.” The tribute ended with the words: “May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better.”

Sophie Nyweide started acting at a young age. Her early credits include the 2006 film Bella, Margot at the Wedding in 2007, and an episode of Law & Order. She was most widely recognized for her role in Darren Aronofsky’s biblical drama Noah, released in 2014.

