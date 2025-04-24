Did You Know Which Actors Have Appeared in All 6 Phases of Marvel Cinematic Universe? Find Out Before the Release of Thunderbolts
With the May 2 release of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts*, two long-standing franchise staples are poised to make history. Keep reading to know who they are.
With Marvel Studios preparing for the May 2 launch of Thunderbolts*, two franchise veterans are poised to join a historic group. Among the several actors who have appeared across nearly all six phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, two stand out.
Tom Hiddleston and Sebastian Stan will be the first actors to have appeared in all six MCU phases - a feat achieved only rarely within the vast superhero epic.
Hiddleston made his debut in Phase 1 as Loki in Thor (2011), starring alongside Chris Hemsworth. He quickly became a fan favorite, portraying the main villain in The Avengers (2012). His Phase 2 credits include Thor: The Dark World, while his Phase 3 appearances include Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
In Phase 4, Hiddleston led the Disney+ series Loki (Season 1) and voiced his character in What If...? (Season 1). In Phase 5, he appeared in a post-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and continued his story in Loki (Season 2). He also lent his voice to What If...? (Seasons 2 and 3).
Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, made his debut in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) during Phase 1 and has been a consistent presence in the franchise ever since.
He reprised his role in Phase 2’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as well as in a post-credits scene in Ant-Man. In Phase 3, he appeared in Captain America: Civil War, a post-credits scene in Black Panther, and in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
In Phase 4, audiences saw a new side of Bucky and his dynamic with Sam Wilson in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He also voiced his character in What If...? (Season 1). In Phase 5, he appeared in What If...? (Seasons 2 and 3), made a cameo in Captain America: Brave New World, and is next set to appear in Thunderbolts.
Both Tom Hiddleston and Sebastian Stan are reportedly confirmed for appearances in Phase 6 of the MCU, with cameos in Avengers: Doomsday (2026).
