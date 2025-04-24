Justin Bieber Drops Update Amid Health Concerns and Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors: 'Not Trying to Prove...'

Justin Bieber has found himself at the center of online conversations after a video of him smoking at the Coachella Music Festival 2025 went viral. The clip, which made rounds across social media, sparked a wave of criticism from fans and followers. Many shared concerns and disappointment, especially given Bieber's long-standing public expression of his Christian faith.

In response to the online backlash, the singer-songwriter shared a reflective and emotional message through his Instagram Story. His post, which some have called a cryptic note, revealed personal struggles and doubts he faces regularly.

“Every day I wake up thinking maybe I am too flawed for God to utilise me in this beautiful story of life,” he wrote. “Yet God uses me (flaws and all) everyday. The same way he uses you. Our life is significant. God has a plan for us.”

Justin Bieber continued his note by sharing how he’s learning to rely more on faith rather than the pressure to appear perfect. “Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life,” he added. “I am choosing today to allow God's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective and not make my day about trying to prove myself. Join me if you want.”

The caption of the Instagram post read, “We got nothing to prove. God loves us purrriudd.” His words appeared to be a reminder to fans and critics alike that everyone makes mistakes and that spiritual growth is a daily journey.

This message from Bieber comes just a week after actor Stephen Baldwin, father of Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber, shared a now-deleted Instagram reel asking for prayers for the couple. The original video, posted by Victor Marx of All Things Possible Ministries, asked followers to pray for wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord for Justin and Hailey.

