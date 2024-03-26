‘Just Don’t Want To Rush’: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson Reveal Why They Want ‘Long Engagement’ Before Making Wedding Plans

During the Bachelor finale on Monday, Joey Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson and the duo got engaged. However, he's sticking to his earlier stance about not rushing into marriage.

“We want to promise our lives together, but we don't want to rush it,” Graziadei, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue in a joint interview with Kelsey, 25. “It's time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We're going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”

Kelsey said that she and Joey might remain engaged for two or three years. She admits uncertainty about her ideal wedding, desiring a timeless celebration with close friends and family, but hasn't decided on the location yet. They'll need to work that out together.

The tennis pro emphasizes that a longer engagement allows them and his fiancée more time for planning. "I'm confident more ideas will emerge," Joey notes. "We're not postponing it, we just don't want to hurry. We want it to be a special moment for both of us."

In the interim, they aim to organize an engagement bash this summer in New Orleans, Kelsey's hometown. "I'm eager to celebrate our love and introduce Joey to everyone," the junior project manager adds.

More about the duo planning for the future together

Kelsey and Joey are planning their future together in New York. They've made a list of fun stuff like dance classes and regular things like grocery shopping to do together. They're also looking forward to traveling and seeing new places side by side. They're excited to begin their future together.

“I've always wanted to live there and Joey is supporting me in that,” Kelsey shares. “We're young and I think now is the time to live in a tiny, cramped apartment together and experience it. Even if we hate it, at least we can say we did it.”

Joey thinks “it's going to be fun” living in the big life

“Anyone that knows me personally knows that beach, warm weather, all of that has been my vibe. I lived in Hawaii, but I've really come to love in New York from the time I spent there,” the Bachelor says. “It does have a different feel. I've never lived in a big city. My family lives in Philly area and I have close friends [there], so the idea of being close to them finally is going to be great. I think it is the right time to do it, so we're excited.”

Joey also mentions that he and Kelsey, who are newly engaged, are aiming to relocate to New York City by the end of summer and stay there for "a year or two."

Kelsey Anderson feels Joey Graziadei will be an amazing husband

As per the interview, Kelsey and Joey aren't rushing into marriage yet, but Kelsey believes Joey will make a fantastic husband and dad. She sees qualities in him that remind her of her own father, which is something her mom always said to look for in a partner. Joey thinks Kelsey brings fun energy into his life and helps him not take things too seriously. Despite losing her mom to cancer in 2018, Kelsey feels her presence, especially when she sees butterflies, which reminds her of her mom.

Moreover, after getting engaged, they're excited to do simple things together like grocery shopping and also plan to try out new activities like dance and pottery classes. They're eager to travel and explore the world together, enjoying each other's company every step of the way.