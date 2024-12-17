Karate Kid: Legends Trailer - Jackie Chan Mentors New Protégé Li Fong for the Ultimate Martial Arts Showdown; SEE HERE

As the trailer says, "Two branches, one tree!" Karate Kid: Legends unites multiple generations of the franchise and brings back some of the OG senseis. The trailer for the film — featuring Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, and everyone’s favorite Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio — was released by Sony Pictures on December 17.

In the first 30 seconds of the trailer, we see Chan making his highly anticipated return as Mr. Han. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Wang’s character, the kung fu prodigy Li Fong, who is uprooted from Beijing and forced to move to New York with his mother after a tragedy.

“Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere,” the synopsis adds. He enters a karate competition to help his friend, but his skills alone are insufficient to win. That’s when Mr. Han (Chan) appoints Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) to help him.

Li learns LaRusso’s style and merges it with his own to create the ultimate martial arts technique.

The trailer begins with a montage of Japan, showing children learning martial arts in various serene locations. “Our traditions are rooted in history—kung fu, karate,” a voiceover narrates. Ralph Macchio starred as Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 Karate Kid, while Jackie Chan first joined the franchise in its 2010 remake. Meanwhile, Ben Wang makes his debut in the franchise with this film.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Chan and Macchio conducted a worldwide search, auditioning thousands of young actors before finalizing the American Born Chinese actor. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wang spoke about landing the role of a lifetime: “I was the target audience when that movie came out. I was exactly the age of the character,” he said.

“I grew up watching Jackie Chan movies. He is the first memory I have of knowing what an actor is. It was all of my favorite things in one place,” Wang added. He was chosen for the role due to his mastery of various martial arts disciplines, including karate, Wing Chun/kung fu, gumdo, kempo, and taekwondo.

Karate Kid: Legends is set to release in theaters on May 30, 2025.