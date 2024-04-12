Karlie Kloss Reveals 3-Year-Old Son Levi’s Face For First Time In THIS Rare Post; Fans REACT

Karlie Kloss flaunts her “boys” in a rare post!

The model often posts pictures of her husband, Joshua Kushner, and her babies but discretely. This time, Kloss proudly shares a picture of the father-son duo posing together, which she captioned “My Boys.” The picture also reveals Levi’s adorable face for the first time.

Fans think Levi resembles his mother

In the adorable picture posted by the proud mom of two, Levi wore an olive green overall over a white T-shirt, blue sneakers, and a beige beanie, while his father was dressed in all-black formals. Watching Levi’s tiny face peek from under the beanie, fans quickly noticed that he resembled his mother, Kloss.

“Levi’s adorable—he looks exactly like his mommy,” one person commented. He looks just like you,” another added. A third fan agreed with the sentiment and wrote, “Your twin.” Some people also mentioned the adorable father-son moment. “Nothing better than hanging out with Dad,” a user commented.

Karlie Kloss is a mom of two boys

Karlie Kloss met Joshua Kushner when she was 19 years old, and they’ve been in love ever since. The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Levi, in March 2021. They welcomed their second son, Elijah, in July 2023. The model announced on Instagram the births of both her sons.

Recently, Kloss did a photoshoot for Coterie with her sons and posted a heartwarming message on Instagram. “It is impossible to describe the profound transformation — physically, mentally, emotionally — that we go through when we become parents,” she wrote.

“But I have never felt more in awe of my body or grateful for the community around me on this wild and beautiful journey. Cheers to the changes,” she concluded her caption.

The model recently re-launched Life Magazine with her husband. “Josh and I are honored to continue @LIFE’s legacy,” she wrote, sharing the happy news on Instagram.