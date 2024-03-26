Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Acceptance Speech As He Receives 25th Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Kevin Hart was honored on Sunday with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, making him the 25th recipient of the award. Hart was visibly emotional at the time of his acceptance speech. The ceremony was held at the Kennedy Center, where Twain was cheered on by a group of legendary artists, including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler and Jerry Seinfeld. The prestigious award has been presented to comedians such as Adam Sandler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, and Carol Burnett previously. While addressing his pals, Hart from the stage said, “Thanks for showing up.”

Kevin Hart’s Acceptance Speech From The Kennedy Center

Kevin Hart stepped up on the stage to accept the prestigious award and looked emotional. In his speech, Hart said, “I didn’t start doing what I was doing to get awards. I just fell in love with the idea of comedy.” The comedian-actor also expressed gratitude to God, his mother, his wife, his kids, his publicist, his agent, his financial advisers, his security team, the CEO of one of his businesses, his "partnerships and investments," his friends, colleagues, the evening's presenters, and pretty much everyone else in his network during his speech.

Hart further added, “Take my mom away, and I don’t have an idea of what I want or who I want to be. Later, he addressed his children, visibly choked up: “I breathe for you. I live for you.” He further added, “Sometimes, a gamble is the best way to define what will be you or ultimately become the best version of you. I found more ways to amplify it and get bigger and better.”

Kevin Hart’s Filmography

Kevin Hart, apart from having a huge career as a comedian, has also left his mark on the film industry. Hart is well-known for his roles in films like Fatherhood, Ride Along, and Central Intelligence. He has also found success in comedy, acting, producing, and business ventures. In 2022, he established the media firm HARTBEAT.

In an effort to generate wealth for future generations, Kevin Hart has also made a name for himself as an entrepreneur. He owns a line of protein shakes, fast-casual restaurants, a production company, an investment firm, and a tequila brand.

