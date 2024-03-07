On the 11th season premiere of The Masked Singer, comedian Kevin Hart made a surprise appearance as a contestant named Book. His intention? To continue his ongoing prank war with the show's host, Nick Cannon.

Who was the 'Book' of The Masked Singer?

Hart's performance of Ne-Yo's So Sick was deliberately off-key, causing some confusion among the panelists initially. However, Robin Thicke quickly identified him, leading to the big reveal. Removing his costume, Hart confronted Cannon, highlighting that he is the Book under the costume

Hart said to Cannon, “This is a prank, you had no idea I was coming here Nick, and guess what, there’s nothing you can do about it,”

Cannon didn't hold back his reaction, expressing disbelief and criticizing Hart's performance saying, “This is stupid! That was the worst performance ever on the history of this show! You embarrassed yourself! You look very stupid.”

Hart in turn said, “I look put together Nick. There’s nothing stupid about me. You know who looks stupid? You, in that stupid jacket.”

About The Masked Singer Season 11 Premiere

Season 11 of The Masked Singer features Nick Cannon as the host and panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. Rita Ora filled in temporarily for Nicole Scherzinger.

Themed episodes for this season include tributes to The Wizard of Oz, Transformers, Billy Joel Night, and Queen Night, among others. The season showcases sixteen celebrity singers, including three wildcards, with new costumes such as Gumball, Lizard, and Ugly Sweater.

Aside from Hart's surprise appearance, the premiere episode also featured performances from other contestants in Group A, including Goldfish, Starfish, Ugly Sweater, and Lovebird. Each contestant provided clues about their identities, with guesses from the panelists and the audience.

Past seasons of The Masked Singer it featured various celebrities disguised as characters such as Cow, Donut, Sea Queen, and Gazelle. Based on a South Korean original, the show's format has gained popularity for its unique blend of singing competition and mystery.

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, The Masked Singer is helmed by showrunners James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Nick Cannon.

The Masked SInger is available to stream on Hulu and Fubo TV.

