EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart opens up on being stereotyped as 'model'; Úrsula Corberó and Gugu Mbatha-Raw laugh 'way too hard'

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actor Kevin Hart, Úrsula Corberó and Gugu Mbatha-Raw shared their experiences working on the film and collaborating with renowned director F Gary Gray. As the star-studded cast of the upcoming movie LIFT continued their promotional tour, here is what they shared about working with Indian actors, and their new venture with Netflix.

Kevin Hart shared how he is stereotyped

Upon being asked about getting stereotyped as a comedian, Hart shared that it is not comedy where he is stereotyped. 'I get stereotyped as a model,' Hart replied with his witty demeanor. Úrsula Corberó and Gugu Mbatha-Raw both burst out in laughter, to the surprise of Kevin Hart.

The comedian was quick to ask them 'what's so funny.' He also taunted them that they were laughing 'way too hard.' On the other side, Úrsula Corberó also opened up about her recent work in the upcoming heist thriller.

To this, she said 'I hate action by the way.' She also revealed that she is pretty bad at action. Instead, she 'prefer(s) comedy.' 'They are just pushing me over and over and over again.' However, she does confirm that this one is a 'very different character from Tokyo from Money Heist.'

Kevin Hart, Úrsula Corberó and Gugu Mbatha-Raw one working with Indian actors

As the conversation drifted from LIFT, the team was asked if there was an Indian actor they would like to work with. Kevin Hart did get a bit nervous and mentioned to 'just be honest.' He clarified that he did not know a lot of names from the Indian film industry. 'I am not familiar with all the names, but am with faces.'

'I am a fan of the culture, I am a fan of the following,' Kevin Hart mentioned the stardom and following Indian actors get. He also said that if 'there ever was an opportunity that presented itself to me to do anything, I would jump at it in a heartbeat.'

LIFT movie: Release date and where to watch

The action-packed film LIFT is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2024. The movie centers on a master thief who finds himself enticed by both his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to embark on an audacious heist. The intricate plot unfolds as the international crew attempts the impossible – executing the heist on a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich.

