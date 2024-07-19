Kevin Jonas Discusses Plans On Expanding Family With Wife Danielle and Having Baby No 3: 'If It's God's Will’

Musician and actor Kevin Jonas spoke about his plans to expand his family. Kevin also shared about his wife Danielle's Lyme disease diagnosis and gave an update on her recovery from it. Read ahead to know what the Camp Rock alum had to say about it.

Kevin Jonas on welcoming baby no.3

On July 18, the 36-year-old musician appeared on The Viall Files podcast hosted by the former Bachelor star Nick Viall. The Camp Rock star opened up about his plans to expand his family. For the unversed, Kevin and Danelle have two daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7.

While talking about welcoming their potential baby no.3, Kevin said, “If it's God's will, we'll see.” He further elaborated on his wife’s illness. The musician shared that Danielle is battling Lyme disease so she really wants to get that right. He shared that she is sort of coming out of that “ which is wonderful,” said Kevin.

He added that it takes time and figuring out your life just like all things. Kevin continued, “But definitely not ruling it out.” The pair is very active when it comes to sharing wholesome pictures with their daughters on Instagram. So it is very apparent that many fans will be excited if the couple welcomes their third child.

Danielle on her kids joining their father on his tour

As reported by People Magazine, back in November Danielle shared that their two daughters had been accompanying their dad and his brothers, Joe and Nick during their tour.

She shared that her daughters are proud of them. Danielle revealed that Valentina sort of understands, “what's going on, but not really.” Valentina gets nervous at them but also gets excited to watch them up on stage.

Danielle further revealed that the 7-year-old asks if her uncle Nick loves her or her other uncle Joe. And because there are many fans screaming at the three brothers, Valentina says that they are hers.

While speaking of Alena, she shared that her 10-year-old daughter is over the moon she wants to bring her friends. Danielle shared that it is fun to watch them react to it.

She continued that when both her daughters join their father on their tour, they get the opportunity to go backstage. She expressed, “They rule the backstage.” Danielle added that soon all the children will be ruling and the boys will have to deal with that.

