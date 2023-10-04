'We were putting up shows that weren't selling': When Nick Jonas said he feared Kevin and Joe Jonas 'would never speak' to him again for breaking up Jonas Brothers

Back in 2019, The Jonas Brothers discussed with CBS, circumstances that led to their breakup and reunion. The band split up in 2013 after the Jonas brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas faced stagnating record and ticket sales, as well as internal strife. “To call it creative differences is almost too simple,” Nick said in the interview. He added,, “And I think a lot of people lost their appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren’t selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connected.”





Nick Jonas recalled how the brothers’ relationship was strained amidst the band breakup

“I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well,” Nick recalled while he explained how the brothers’ relationship was also strained, which then led to a tough conversation amongst them.

Joe told the outlet that it was the moment where he thought that the band was almost done. He said, “I checked out in my mind that – that was it. There’s going to be no more brothers ever.” To which Nick added, “And I feared that, you know, we – they would never speak to me again.”

The Jonas Brothers reunion everyone wanted so bad

Amidst their separation the brothers focused on themselves. Joe focused on his funky pop group DNCE, while Nick concentrated more on acting and his solo career. Whereas Kevin was dedicated to raising his two daughters with his partner.

In the end, the brothers were unable to remain apart. Joe asserted, "I think we - we definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through. I think it was kind of destiny." He added, "Whatever it may be, we got a second chance, and I think this time we're going to get it right."

While it took Joe a while to come around to the idea of reuniting, Kevin was into it from the start. With the release of Sucker, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, 2019, the Jonas Brothers announced their plans for a reunion. Since then, they've released many hits and plan to keep going.