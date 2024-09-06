Kevin Jonas Shares Sweet Video Of Daughters Alena And Valentina As They Head Back To School After Holidays: ‘Big Things Happening’

Kevin Jonas gave his fans a glimpse of the father-daughter time that he spent with his little ones Alena and Valentina. On September 5, the Jonas brothers member shared a video of himself and daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7, after their first week back at school post summer holidays.

Jonas who shares his children with his wife Danielle Jonas asked the girls, “How’s school going this week,” to which elder daughter Alena replied “Pretty good, we just started getting into the learning a little bit. Go, fifth graders!.” Jonas added.

“You’re fifth grade and you’re in now what grade?” Kevin said as he turned to ask his younger daughter Valentina.“Second,” she then replied.

Jonas then took a minute and hyped up the two and said, “Nice, second grade and fifth grade, big things happening,”

Jonas then revealed that as the girls got back to school, as a reward, they received a gift that was PeachyBbies containers filled with slime.

"These girls are huge fans and have been for a long time,” he said about the slime company. Jonas then added that the brand was kind enough to send custom-made slimes for his daughters.

The trio then made the slime review as they removed the items from the container and displayed them to the camera. “Slime review,” his caption stated.

Meanwhile, Danielle could also be heard behind the camera as she read comments from fans and followers, amidst which Mr Jonas added a disclaimer and said that the video was just a fun review and not an ad.

Advertisement

Kevin Jonas further added that his adorable daughters want a YouTube channel and instead of having one yet, the father-daughter trio just decided to do the review together.

Danielle later brought her family into quiz mode by asking them different questions including, if they remembered the Camp Rock movie, in which her father and uncles Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas starred.

“I’ve never watched Camp Rock,” Valentina said, while Alena replied, “I’ve seen Jonas and Camp Rock,” before revealing that they enjoyed watching another film Descendants.

Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas met in 2017 and then got married in 2009. They frequently post about their family life on social media.

ALSO READ: Kevin Jonas Discusses Plans On Expanding Family With Wife Danielle and Having Baby No 3: 'If It's God's Will’

Kevin Jonas Recalls Funny Moments With Regis Philbin; Shares That He Loved When TV Host Called Him Out For Wearing Summer Scarf