Eliminated Claim To Fame Contestant Talks About Their Iconic Relative And The JLo Clue Everyone Missed

Claim to Fame, a show with one of the most unique concepts in recent television history, continues to feature iconic celebrity relatives in its latest season.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members' shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities and lineages in a quest for their own fame and fortune.

In season 2, episode 6, which aired on Aug. 14, contestant Danny found himself in the position of the infamous guesser. After getting help from Shane, the two felt confident that Mackenzie's relative was Blake Shelton. However, when that guess proved incorrect, Danny was eliminated.

Danny whose real name is Nael Zayas, revealed that his uncle is Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony. Furthermore, in a chat with PEOPLE Zayas addressed his elimination and said that he felt confident in guessing Mackenzie’s relative as Blake Shelton, even though he wasn’t very familiar with country singers.

“Blake was the first tall country singer I thought of. Even though it was wrong, I still feel good about the guess,” Nael shared that the constant guessing and strategizing during the show became exhausting for him. He was also amazed by how long it took the audience to reason out his celebrity relative, joking, “I thought they would’ve found out sooner, but I must have done something right.”

Nael acknowledged that the clue about Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, was a big hint. “I knew they’d catch on to that eventually,” he said. He also mentioned that his uncle, Marc Anthony, was very supportive of him joining the show and suggested he should always be honest.

Season 2 of Claim to Fame ended last summer, and after besting 11 other contestants with secret celebrity relatives, one star finally took home the $100,000.

Then in Season, we witnessed Jimmy Carter's grandson break down in tears and absolutely no one had a clue who Donny Osmond was. Now in season 3 a new batch of faces took over to continue the fun guessing game.

Season 3 air on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu as was the case with Seasons 1 and 2.

