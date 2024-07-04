Kevin Jonas Shares Glimpse Of 'Much Needed' Family Vacation; See HERE

Kevin Jonas and his family are having the time of their lives on vacation. The star, his wife Danielle Jonas, and his daughters recently went to the Bahamas.

Kevin took to social media to share pictures of his “much-needed” vacation with his fans. The family trip came after Kevin revealed he was diagnosed with skin cancer. Check out the pictures from the singer’s family vacation below.

Kevin Jonas vacationing with family in the Bahamas

Kevin Jonas posted photos from his Bahamas trip on Instagram. The star made a joint post with his wife Danielle that featured photos of their family. The first picture in the carousel post showed the couple posing with their daughters Valentia and Alena. The snap featured the family sitting on a yacht.

“A much needed family vacation @atlantisbahamas #DiscoveryofLifetime #ParadisePerfected,” the caption accompanying the post read. The next photo showed the singer’s daughters smiling at the camera. The post also included a video of the siblings walking together with Billie Eilish’s song Birds of a Feather playing over it.

Another adorable video in the post showed Alena running to kiss Kevin’s face as he sat in the sun on the beach. The star’s daughter Alena is 10 and Valentina is 7. Kevin shares both of them with his wife Danielle. The two decided to tie the knot in 2009 and welcomed their first daughter in 2014.

Kevin Jonas’s cancer diagnosis

Kevin shared the news of his cancer diagnosis with fans in June. The star revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. In a video that he posted on Instagram, he spoke about undergoing surgery to get the cancer removed.

“Friendly reminder to get your moles checked,” he wrote in the caption accompanying the video. The singer explained how he got a basal cell carcinoma removed from his head through surgery. Kevin also showed the spot on his hairline where the cancer had grown in the video. He also mentioned how the cancer had grown to the point where surgery was necessary.

The clip went on to show the singer going home post-surgery. He concluded the video while telling viewers to get strange “moles” checked out. Kevin added how it was time for him to go home and heal post-surgery.

