Kevin Spacey Returns to NYC Two Years After Sexual Assault Trial Acquittal; All We Know About His Career Plans

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Kevin Spacey was photographed at JFK International Airport on Tuesday in yet another public sighting, nearly two years since his acquittal in a UK sexual assault trial.

According to the Daily Mail, Spacey, 65 years old, appeared bright-eyed as he pushed a cart laden with luggage. He was dressed in black joggers, an olive-green zip-up jacket layered over a bright orange shirt, and topped off the look with a fedora.

The House of Cards star took a trip after announcing his return to filmmaking on social media. He recently shared a photo of himself in a cowboy outfit in an X post from the set of an unknown movie being shot in Phoenix, captioning it: "A little beaten up but honored to be back on the horse. On location in Phoenix."

Spacey thanked fans for supporting his return to work after his legal battles.

In 2023, a London jury acquitted Spacey of all nine sexual assault charges brought against him based on allegations dating back to his time at the Old Vic Theatre. He had been charged with seven counts of sexual assault.

A New York jury also acquitted Spacey in 2022 of allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of assault in the 1980s. Over thirty men had accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Despite his courtroom victories, Spacey has reportedly struggled financially, stating he was nearly bankrupt. In 2024, his thriller The Contract, in which he stars as a character named The Devil, premiered at the Cairo Film Festival. He also released Peter Five Eight in the same year, marking his return to the industry.

