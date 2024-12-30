Every Update on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case in 2024

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault and drugs.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, also known as Diddy and formerly Puff Daddy or P. Diddy, is the founder of Bad Boy Records. He is often credited with discovering talents such as The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher. Apart from his dominance in the music business, he is also well-known for throwing infamous high-profile parties.

The once-famed rapper and business mogul has faced decades of serious allegations from a multitude of lawsuits involving sexual assault, abuse, and misconduct, among other charges. Both named and anonymous accusers describe a litany of incidents in which victims were drugged and raped, then threatened into silence.

Diddy is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as of September 2024. He was arrested by federal agents at a New York City hotel on charges of sexual abuse, racketeering, and sex trafficking. As the disgraced rapper sits in jail, over three dozen lawsuits against him continue to pile up. Despite being denied bail three times, he continues to plead not guilty.

Here's a round-up of every update on Sean Diddy Combs' case including major lawsuits and allegations:

Diddy was arrested on September 16 after the Feds raided his homes in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles in March. The investigation reportedly uncovered significant evidence against him for hosting parties allegedly called "freak-offs," which included forced group sex, exhibitionism, coerced sex work, drug paraphernalia, and over 1,000 liters of baby oil. He has also faced several allegations of witness tampering from behind bars, including threatening victims, which has led to him being denied bail three times.

All major lawsuits filed against P Diddy

On November 16, 2023, Diddy's ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, filed an explosive $30 million lawsuit against him, claiming years of sexual assault, emotional abuse, and rape. According to the lawsuit, Combs "treated the forced encounter as a personal art project, adjusting the candles he used for lighting to frame the videos he took." On May 17, 2024, CNN published hotel CCTV footage showing Combs wrapped in a towel, dragging and beating Ventura while hurling objects at her in Los Angeles. Following this, Combs issued a public apology.

On February 26, 2024, Diddy's former employee, producer Rodney Jones, accused Combs of sexually assaulting him while he was employed from September 2022 to November 2023. Jones alleged that Combs and his associates coerced him into sexual acts with prostitutes and forced him to attend sex-trafficking parties featuring underage women and drugs.

In recent months, over two dozen lawsuits have been filed against Combs. One of the latest allegations comes from LaTroya Grayson, who claims she was raped after attending one of Combs' parties in 2006. She alleges that she woke up in a hospital with no memory of what had occurred that night, missing her underwear, and experiencing severe pain. Grayson also stated that she received an intimidating call warning her not to press charges. According to USA Today, Combs' attorneys have dismissed the claims as baseless and fictional.

In November, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee filed multiple lawsuits on behalf of over 100 women who charged Combs with sexual abuse. In December, an anonymous woman accused Combs and Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 years old during a party. She defended her claims in public despite inconsistencies in her account. Jay-Z denied the allegations, whereas the plaintiff's lawyer continues to assert that the plaintiff has a legitimate claim against both Combs and Jay-Z.

On November 26, Bryana Bongolan reportedly accused Combs of rape and violence, alleging that he dangled her over a 17th-floor balcony before crashing her to the ground, slamming her against furniture in ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's apartment.

Additionally, three men have filed rape lawsuits against Combs in the same month, claiming he allegedly drugged and assaulted them while they were unconscious between 2019 and 2022. His attorneys dismissed these allegations as a "pack of lies." In October, a John Doe filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging that he was raped and drugged when he was 10 years old. Another man accused Combs of sexually assaulting him at the age of 17 during his audition for Making the Band in 2008.

Sean Diddy Combs' legal response and impact on pop culture

Combs' legal troubles have also ensnared other celebrities in the entertainment world. From Jay-Z to Jennifer Lopez, Diddy has dragged several A-listers into the mix. While Jay-Z has strenuously protested the charges of raping a minor alongside the incarcerated rapper, calling them extortion attempts, a recent federal judge's ruling could not dismiss the case, and it is moving ahead.

Meanwhile, Diddy's fling with JLo from 1999 to 2001 and her silence following his arrest immediately made headlines. However, what added fuel to the fire was a cease-and-desist letter that Diddy sent regarding his former protégé Shyne's new Hulu documentary, which revisits the trio's 1999 nightclub shooting case . The incident left people injured due to the unauthorized use of firearms.

In July, Radar Online obtained a 40-page manuscript reportedly discovered on Diddy's late ex-wife Kim Porter’s missing flash drive. In the unpublished memoir, she allegedly wrote about Diddy's violent behavior and years of physical and emotional abuse in explicit detail. She reportedly described living with him as a "living hell."

Fellow rappers Eminem and 50 Cent have been voicing their opinions against Diddy for a while. Most recently, Eminem dissed him on his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady. In a song titled Fuel, Shady raps, "I’m like a R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As / Wait, he didn’t just spell the word, ‘Rapper,’ and leave out a P, did he?"—using it as a homonym for P. Diddy. Meanwhile, 50 Cent is reportedly producing a tell-all Netflix documentary on Diddy's alleged wrongdoings, offering industry insights.

Despite several bail applications, Combs is still being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting a trial set for May 2025. If convicted, he could face a life sentence. Alongside the holidays, he also celebrated his 55th birthday behind bars. His children—Quincy Brown, 33; Justin Combs, 30; King Combs, 26; Chance Combs, 18; Love Combs, 1; and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17—wished him well via a phone call, a clip of which they shared on Instagram .

Combs' legal team has denied all the allegations, stating to Variety: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman." Sean "Diddy" Combs has consistently denied every accusation against him through his legal representatives, dismissing them as false and defamatory.

