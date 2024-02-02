Killers of the Flower Moon's Producer's Wife Isabelle Thomas Dies By Suicide; Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas’ wife Isabelle Thomas is no more. She took her own life on Monday by jumping off of a high-up floor balcony of Hotel Angeleno in West L.A, per TMZ. She was 39 years old. Here's what we know about the tragic incident so far.

Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas’ wife dies by suicide

Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office rule Isabelle Thomas’ death as a suicide, with “multiple traumatic injuries” listed as the cause of death. Daily Mail reports, the LAPD officers responded to the scene at 1:20 p.m. on Monday about a deceased woman found in the pool area. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Isabelle and Bradley Thomas wed in 2018 and share two children. Bradley Thomas, 58, married Isabelle, 39, after his divorce from actress Hillary Matthews, in 2015. Their couple's latest appearance together came as recently as January 13. The couple posed together at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Bradley Thomas is nominated at the 2024 Oscars

The producer of Killers of the Flower Moon is in the midst of Oscar season as the Martin Scorsese directorial is nominated for the coveted award in 10 categories at the 2024 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), and more.

Thomas also served as a producer on movies such as Triangle of Sadness, All the Money in the World, Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, Shallow Hal, There’s Something About Mary, and more.

Late Isabelle on the other hand was also a documentary filmmaker and storyteller, per Deadline. She was also a member of The UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board.

This is a developing story. We’ll report back on it if and when we have additional details.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

