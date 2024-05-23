Kit Connor And Rachel Zegler Star In Broadway's Romeo + Juliet; Tickets, Trailer, Schedule, And More To Know

Romeo and Juliet are coming back to Broadway, with Connor Kit and Rachel Zegler in lead roles this time, and the production has just released a brand new video to the Bleachers song Tiny Moves with a first look at the two stars. The video is directed by Romeo + Juliet director Sam Gold.

The production, which announced its play schedule and location on Wednesday, May 22, has said little about its concept, but from what they've said, there are indications it will explore contemporary ideas.

For ticket info, play dates, potential theme details, and more, keep scrolling!

Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler to play Romeo + Juliet on Broadway — Check the Trailer HERE

Play Schedule and Ticket Info

Early access fan presale tickets to Romeo + Juliet are now exclusively available on www.romeoandjulietnyc.com. Tickets for the general masses will go on sale today, Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 a.m. EST, and will be available online or in person at the Square Theater Box Office. For those considering going for an in-person purchase at the Box Office, please bear in mind that ticket sales will halt on Sunday, June 23, before resuming on Thursday, August 22.

The Romeo + Juliet performances are scheduled to begin on September 26, 2024, at the aforementioned Broadway Circle’s Square Theater with an official opening on October 24.

Potential Plot and Ensemble Details Explored

Broadway's press note for the revival of one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays described the renewed storyline as - “The youth are f***ed. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle toward their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

The production by Seaview will mark Kit Connor's (Heartstopper) and Rachel Zegler’s (West Side Story) Broadway debuts, with Grammy winner Jack Antonoff (also making his Broadway debut) contributing the music to the gig. Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh will oversee the dance segments of the production; she is being credited with movement. Just so you know – additional casting will be announced soon.

Romeo + Juliet on Broadway this fall will be a 16-week limited engagement only. It will feature scenic designs by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee Dots, costume design by Tony nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by two-time Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and sound design by two-time Tony nominee Cody Spencer.

The production’s stage management will be overseen by Rachel Bauder. The casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

