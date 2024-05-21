Hey there, fellow book enthusiasts! Picture this: your favourite stories jumping off the pages and onto the big screen. Well, that exactly what’s happening in 2024! So, hold onto your bookmarks because 2024 is gearing up to be a blockbuster year for book-to-screen adaptations.

From timeless classics to thrilling adventures, there’s something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn and mark your calendars as your favourite bookish characters are going to soon be on big screen. Check out the list of all books getting movie adaptations in 2024.

Fool Me Once By Harlan Coben

If you’re a fan of Harlan Coben’s thrilling novels, you’re in for a treat. Because Harlan Coben’s latest novel adaptation has already hit Netflix. Fool Me Once is the gripping story of Maya Stern, played by Michelle Keegan, whose life takes a terrifying turn after the murder of her husband, Joe Burkett. This is a heart-pounding thriller which will leave you guessing until the very end.

ALSO READ: Fool Me Once Ending Explained: Who killed Joe and Claire? Find out about the big reveal INSIDE

The Expatriates

The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee is already out on Amazon Prime Video. Follow Margaret Woo, played by Nicole Kidman, as she navigates life in Hong Kong after a family tragedy. With gripping friendships and juicy secrets, this series promises to captivate you from beginning to end. Mercy, a Korean American and recent Columbia graduate, feels lost, grappling with the traumatic event from her past.

The Tiger’s Apprentice

The Tiger’s Apprentice is based on a book written by Lauren Yep. It’s available on Paramount+. Follow the young hero Tom as he uncovers a secret realm of Chinese myths and confronts wicked enemies. Featuring top voice talents like Henry Golding and Lucy Liu, this series promises thrills for ages.

Orion and the Dark

Face your fears alongside Orion and the Dark on Netflix. Based on a book written by Emma Yarlett, Orion makes friends with his biggest fear and sets off on an exciting journey.

Force of nature: The Dry 2

Based on a book written by Jane Harper, Force of a nature has already been released. You can see director Aaron Falk diving into another thrilling investigation. With Eric Bana leading the cast, get ready for a rollercoaster ride of suspense and intrigue.

Frankenstein

In Frankenstein, Kathryn Newton breathes life into a quirky comedy twist on Mary Shelley’s classic tale. Written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams, this comedy horror flick promises a unique take on Mary Shelly’s iconic story.

Spaceman of bohemia

Embark on a cosmic adventure with Spaceman of bohemia landing on Netflix. Follow astronaut Jacub as he encounters an alien spider. With Adam Sandler delivering a standout performance and Carey Mulligan adding depth to the emotional journey, this sci-fi tale have you contemplating the vast mysteries of the universe.

Dune: Part Two

Explore the expansive universe of Dune: Part Two as it continues Paul Atreides’ journey on Arrakis. Based on the writing of Frank Herbert, Dune is an expansive sci-fi epic. As Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, forms bonds with the native inhabitants of Arrakis, the Harkonnen ruler plat to gain control of the spice trade.

The Three-Body Problem

The Three-Body Problem is based on the writing of Liu Cixin and is already out on Netflix. This series brings to life a gripping tale of humanity facing off against an alien invasion. With David Benioff and D.B. Weiss leading the way, this series packs thrilling action and gripping drama.

Moreover, A Gentleman In Moscow By Amor Towles, The Sympathizer By Viet Thanh Nguyen, The Spiderwick Chronicles By Tony DiTerlizzi And Holly Black, Turtles All The Way Down By John Green, Romancing Mister Bridgerton By Julia Quinn, The Idea Of You by Robinne Lee are some book adaptations that have already been released.

The Watchers

The Watchers is a chilling tale set in rural Ireland. When Mina’s car breaks down, she seeks refuge in a mysterious forest, stumbling upon a bunker where she’s trapped with strangers as ominous creators. The Watchers by A.M. Shine is releasing on June 7 in theaters.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harold and the Purple Crayon is a classic children’s book where a young boy named Harold goes on adventures with his magic crayon. He draws things and they come to life. With Zooey Deschanel and Zachary Levi leading the cast, the movie which is based on Crockett Johnson’s book is releasing on August 2 in theaters.

Heartstoppers

Heartstopper is a graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, telling the love story of British schoolboys Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson. It is a part of an ongoing LGBTQ+ young adult series, featuring their friends who also identify as LGBTQ+. In addition to the 5 volumes of the graphic novel, Heartstopper is also adapted into a TV series. It features Kit Connor and Joe Locke in lead. Heartstoppers will be released on August 3 at Netflix.

It Ends With Us

Collen Hoover’s romance novel It Ends With Us gained popularity in 2021 when it rose to the top of the New York Times best sellers list. The story revolves around Lily Bloom, who witnessed her father’s abuse towards her mother. Despite her childhood flame, Atlas married Ryle, a successful doctor. Watch the film, releasing on August 9, and witness how Ryle and Lily’s relationship take a dark turn.

Wicked: The Life And Times Of The Wicked Witch of The West

You might have heard of Wicked, a series of books by Gregory Maguire that puts a new spin on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by Frank L. Baum. In 2003, Wicked became a huge musical, casting its spell on audiences everywhere. And now, get ready for the big screen magic. The story is becoming a two-part movie, starting in November 2024.

The first part which comes out in November is directed by John M. Chu. You can see Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum creating magic on the screen.

The Lord of the Rings

The second book in The Lord of the Rings series introduces us to the brave people of Rohan. Now, a new animated movie called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is in the making to dive deeper into their story. The movie explores J.R.R. Tolkien’s world. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 13.

The Electric State

The Electric State is a dystopian graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag, published in 2018. Set in an alternate reality, the story takes place in 1997, where the US has been devastated by a new VR technology called Sentre. The Russo brothers, known for directing Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, are adapting the novel into a film.

Other than all of these incredible book adaptations, Uglies by Scott Westerfeld and Trust by Hernan Diaz are also in movie making. Their release dates are yet to be decided.

