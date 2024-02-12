Kung Fu Panda 4 Super Bowl TV Spot Shows Jack Black's Po Facing Off Against Baby Bunnies And A Wicked Chameleon

The latest trailer of Kung Fu Panda 4 was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The amusing new footage for the film sees Jack Black's Po facing off with a trio of crocodile-toothed bunnies as he prepares for a greater challenge, to battle the shape-shifting sorceress chameleon, played by Viola Davis. Read to know what other challenges await the martial arts expert in the fourth installment of the film.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer - Po Seeks Inner Peace

The previous trailer of the upcoming animation film featured Shifu, voiced by Dustin Hoffman, instructing Po to let go of his title of Dragon Warrior and seek inner peace to assume an even bigger position, the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Those familiar with Po understand that combat is his forte, leaving little room for ignorance on the matter.

So naturally, for Po, attaining the aforementioned inner piece is the biggest challenge of his life. To make it even more difficult, he is faced with a wicked foe, a shape-shifting chameleon who is poised to re-summon every master villain that Po has vanquished. To ward her off, Po will recruit anyone who will join his army. Watching Po battle it out with his new enemy will be a fun ride for the fans of the franchise, who’ll watch the panda and other familiar characters in theaters for the first time since 2016.

Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theaters next month on March 8.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer and Other Details

Ke Huy Quan is the latest star to join the Kung Fu Panda ensemble which consists of Dustin Huffman as Kung Fu master Shifu, Brian Cranston as Po’s birth father Li, James Hong as Po’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping, Ian McShane as Tai Lung. Awkwafina plays Zhen, a thief, and Viola Davis plays Po’s nightmare, the wicked Chameleon.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell, known for Trolls, Shrek Forever After, and more. The film is co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine, renowned for She-Ra and the Princess of Power.

Kung Fu Panda is a highly successful franchise as can be concluded with the amount of money ($2 million) the previous installments in the franchise raked in. Kung Fu Panda also appeared on TV and Netflix over the years.

