Box Office Update: Holdover releases Shaitaan and Kung Fu Panda 4 see excellent growth; Yodha sustains

Shaitaan and Kung Fu Panda 4 retained the top 2 spots at the Indian box office on their third and second Saturday respectively. While Shaitaan collected around Rs 5 crores on day 16, Kung Fu Panda 4 netted around Rs 3.45 crores. The growth percentage for Shaitaan was around 80 percent while it was around 130 percent for Kung Fu Panda 4. This kind of growth when the Indian Premier League is in its full swing, only shows that the theatrical medium will be able to brave the storm it feared.

Shaitaan Continues To Be The Most Preferred Film In India Despite New Releases

Shaitaan's India nett collections now stand at around Rs 122.50-123 crores and it will easily get to Rs 150 crores and probably even Rs 160 crores. As far as the worldwide total goes, it is now at slightly under Rs 180 crores. The movie should break into the Rs 200 crore worldwide club in its fourth week and then it will all be about how much more it can do till Eid. The super-hit film will be making Ajay Devgn richer by a good Rs 100 crores.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Is A Smash-Hit

Kung Fu Panda 4 is sustaining excellently in its second weekend. The collections on day 9 are higher than the first day and that sums up the entire story of the film. It is heading towards a Rs 35 crore nett lifetime and that means that it will end up as one of the highest grossing animated films in India of all time. It is a smash-hit in India and the case is no different at the worldwide box office. It may well emerge as the highest grossing Kung Fu Panda film of the franchise although it is early to tell.

Yodha Sustains At Very Low Levels At The Box Office

Yodha, also saw a good growth from Friday but the trouble is that it is from a very low number of Rs 90 lakhs on second Friday. The movie has finally crossed Rs 25 crore in India and will end up netting around Rs 30-34 crores which is dismal for the costs. The final worldwide cume should be 50 crores and this is with buy one get one offer over the first weekend and also support from corporates through the first week.

Other films also saw a good turnout. It is heartening to see audiences turn up for so many different films. Which film are you planning to watch this weekend?

