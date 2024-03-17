Box Office: Yodha grows by 40 percent after low opening day; Kung Fu Panda 4 sees excellent growth on Saturday

The Saturday at the India Box Office was buzzing. The top 3 films namely Shaitaan, Yodha and Kung Fu Panda 4 added around Rs 19 crores and this number will go past Rs 20 crores on Sunday. Shaitaan remained the most preferred movie option for Indian moviegoers while Yodha and Kung Fu Panda 4 settled for the 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Yodha Grows By 40 Percent And Collects Rs 5.75 Crores Nett On Day 2

Yodha saw a 40 percent growth from Friday on Saturday as it collected around Rs 5.75 crores and this brings its 2 day total to Rs 9.85 crores. The movie should have a weekend of around Rs 16 crores and then it will all be about how it holds up over the weekdays. The growth of 40 percent is low since the opening was quite less to begin with and also the buy one get one offer was introduced which should have led to a much higher growth and much better collections. Regardless, like most Dharma films, Yodha is also been fortunate to get very juicy non-theatrical deals.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Yodha Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.10 crores 2 Rs 5.75 crores Total Rs 9.85 crores

Kung Fu Panda 4 Gets Families On Board On Saturday As It Collects Rs 4.50 Crores

Kung Fu Panda 4 grew by an excellent 80 percent at the box office on Saturday as it collected Rs 4.50 crores. The 2 day total of the film stands at Rs 7 crores and the weekend will be around Rs 12 crores nett. This is a solid weekend for an animated film in India. It should cruise past Rs 20 crores and hopefully also get to Rs 25 crores nett. It will be this year's highest grossing Hollywood film in India surpassing Dune 2, in the days to come.

The best news for Kung Fu Panda 4 is that it is looking to become the highest grossing film of the franchise in North America and that's enough for the makers starting to start planning for the next installment.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Kung Fu Panda 4 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.50 crores 2 Rs 4.50 crores Total Rs 7 crores

