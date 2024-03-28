Highest grossing Animated films in India - Kung Fu Panda 4 highest in Franchise, Fourth Overall
Kung Fu Panda 4 now reigns as the highest-grossing instalment of the franchise in India. Additionally, the film has secured fourth position in the list of top-grossing Hollywood animated films.
Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed Rs. 90 lakhs (Rs. 70 lakhs Nett) on its second Wednesday, elevating its thirteen-day total at the Indian box office to Rs. 32 crore (Rs. 26 crore Nett). With that, Kung Fu Panda 4 now reigns as the highest-grossing instalment of the franchise in India, surpassing its predecessor Kung Fu Panda 3. Additionally, the film has secured fourth position in the list of top-grossing Hollywood animated films in the country.
Kung Fu Panda 4 is holding steadily at the box office, with a week-on-week drop for Wednesday being just 45 per cent. With its current trajectory, the film could have targetted a finish of around Rs. 45 crore but the competition from Godzilla x Kong from tomorrow onward will curtail its earnings. Although there is always a chance of films weathering the competition, especially when the trend is as good as Kung Fu Panda 4 has shown till now.
The highest-grossing Hollywood animation films in India are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|1
|Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse
|2023
|55.50 Cr.
|2
|Incredibles 2
|2018
|54.50 Cr.
|3
|Frozen 2
|2019
|54.00 Cr.
|4
|Kung Fu Panda 4
|2024
|32.00 Cr.
|5
|Kung Fu Panda 3
|2016
|30.80 Cr.
|6
|Kung Fu Panda 2
|2011
|28.50 Cr.
|7
|The Adventures of Tin Tin
|2011
|28.10 Cr.
|8
|The Angry Birds Movie
|2016
|27.50 Cr.
|9
|Ice Age: Continental Drift
|2012
|25.25 Cr.
|10
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|2022
|20.00 Cr.
The above list presents a disheartening picture. It's not merely the low box office numbers that disappoint, but also the fact that many of these films date back over a decade. Even outside the top ten, the majority of films are more than seven years old. In a country like India, where inflation rates are high, this shouldn’t be happening. This not only reflects the genre's limited appeal but there are no signs of any improvement, which is a shame considering animation films are big money spinners in most parts of the world.
