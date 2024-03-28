Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed Rs. 90 lakhs (Rs. 70 lakhs Nett) on its second Wednesday, elevating its thirteen-day total at the Indian box office to Rs. 32 crore (Rs. 26 crore Nett). With that, Kung Fu Panda 4 now reigns as the highest-grossing instalment of the franchise in India, surpassing its predecessor Kung Fu Panda 3. Additionally, the film has secured fourth position in the list of top-grossing Hollywood animated films in the country.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is holding steadily at the box office, with a week-on-week drop for Wednesday being just 45 per cent. With its current trajectory, the film could have targetted a finish of around Rs. 45 crore but the competition from Godzilla x Kong from tomorrow onward will curtail its earnings. Although there is always a chance of films weathering the competition, especially when the trend is as good as Kung Fu Panda 4 has shown till now.

The highest-grossing Hollywood animation films in India are as follows:



Rank Title Year Gross 1 Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse 2023 55.50 Cr. 2 Incredibles 2 2018 54.50 Cr. 3 Frozen 2 2019 54.00 Cr. 4 Kung Fu Panda 4 2024 32.00 Cr. 5 Kung Fu Panda 3 2016 30.80 Cr. 6 Kung Fu Panda 2 2011 28.50 Cr. 7 The Adventures of Tin Tin 2011 28.10 Cr. 8 The Angry Birds Movie 2016 27.50 Cr. 9 Ice Age: Continental Drift 2012 25.25 Cr. 10 Minions: The Rise of Gru 2022 20.00 Cr.

The above list presents a disheartening picture. It's not merely the low box office numbers that disappoint, but also the fact that many of these films date back over a decade. Even outside the top ten, the majority of films are more than seven years old. In a country like India, where inflation rates are high, this shouldn’t be happening. This not only reflects the genre's limited appeal but there are no signs of any improvement, which is a shame considering animation films are big money spinners in most parts of the world.

