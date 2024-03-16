Box Office: Yodha takes a slow start of Rs 4.25 crores; Kung Fu Panda 4 opens well



The audience had a lot of movies to choose from, this Friday at the Indian Box Office. Shaitaan, the holdover release, held on to the number one spot while Yodha and Kung Fu Panda 4 fought for the second spot. Yodha eventually claimed the second position but it ideally had to be the most preferred movie choice for the weekend, which it unfortunately isn't.

Yodha Takes A Slow Start At The Indian Box Office As It Netts Rs 4.25 Crores

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, and directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre took a slow start at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 4-4.50 crores. The numbers were boosted by the brand bookings, which are there for the rest of the weekend too. With the buy one get one offer also being introduced, the film will be looking to nett around Rs 20 crores by the end of the weekend and then it's all about how it fares over the weekdays. With an open 2nd weekend at the film's disposal, the Monday reception will become extremely crucial, to indicate whether the movie will have a long and steady run or not. Like most films today, a major chunk of the film's recoveries have already come from non-theatrical revenue sources. Being a film by a big production house like Dharma, one can be sure that it will be a pulpy deal.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Takes A Good Start At The Indian Box Office

Kung Fu Panda 4 collected around Rs 2.50-2.75 crores nett in India and that's a very good opening day number for an animated film. Given the strong advance bookings for the weekend, the movie is already on its way towards becoming a success and how it trends will determine whether it can compete with the biggest of animated films in India or not. In the US, the 4th installment is looking to emerge as the highest grossing movie of the franchise.

The Audiences Are Back To The Theatres

The 3 films this Friday have alone added around Rs 11-12 crores and then there are other small films and holdover films getting the crowds too. The Indian Movie Industry will require more such box office weeks where the collections keep rolling, even if the business is divided between 2 or more films.

