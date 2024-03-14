Kung Fu Panda 4 Review: Po saves The Valley Of Peace but the film, only to an extent

Name: Kung Fu Panda 4

Cast: Jack Black, Awkwafina, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Viola Davis

Rating: 2.5/5

Plot

Master Shifu asks Po, the Dragon Warrior, to find his successor. Po obviously is not willing to give up the title, even if it means that he will become the spiritual leader of the Valley Of Peace. Master Shifu assures him that he will eventually find his successor. Later on, Po sees a fox secretly enter the Hall Of Warriors. He catches the fox, who introduces herself as Zhen, stealing ancient weapons from the Hall Of Warriors and offers her a jail sentence. Locals from the Valley Of Peace say that Tai Lung has returned and will destroy the village. Zhen says that it isn't Tai Lung but a chamaleon who can shape-shift into the animal that she wants. Zhen offers to help Po find the chamaleon in exchange of reconsidering her jail term, to which he obliges. The story that follows shows the challenges that Po faces to fight the chamaleon. Does Po find the next Dragon Warrior? Watch Kung Fu Panda 4 to find out.

What works for Kung Fu Panda 4:

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't miss even the slightest when it comes to delivering on the comedic bits. Through the course of 90 minutes, Kung Fu Panda 4 manages to make you laugh and smile. The visuals are spellbounding. It really is magic on celluloid that you see in every scene. All the characters are lovely and only enhance the film in every possible way. At 90 minutes, the movie is short and sweet, although the climax scene can feel unnecessarily dragged.

What doesn't work for Kung Fu Panda 4:

Kung Fu Panda 4's biggest issue is with the writing and the screenplay. The writing leaves a lot left to be desired. The plot is absolutely basic and clichéd. The plot twist is juvenile. The character of the chamaleon is underwritten. One doesn't ever feel that Po is fighting his greatest rival yet. The climax fight after a point becomes tiresome to watch.

Advertisement

Watch the Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer

Performances In Kung Fu Panda 4:

The voiceovers are done to perfection. Po (Jack Black) is obviously fun and so is Zhen (Awkwafina). Mr. Ping (James Hong) and Li Shan (Bryan Cranston) are both adorable. Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) can't do a thing wrong. The chamaleon is let down by poor character development. The supporting characters lend excellent support.

Final Verdict Of Kung Fu Panda 4:

Kung Fu Panda 4 is a fun and breezy watch but the below-par writing doesn't help. Better writing and a tougher villain could have made the proceedings a lot more engaging. Those who have enjoyed Kung Fu Panda films should most likely enjoy Kung Fu Panda 4 as well but the search for a knock-out film continues.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Awkwafina Talks Voicing Zhen For Kung Fu Panda 4, Working With Jack Black And Much More