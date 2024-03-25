Kung Fu Panda 4 showcased remarkable resilience in its second weekend at the Indian box office with a gross of Rs. 8.50 crore (Rs. 7 crore Nett) approx, marking a mere 35 per cent drop from its opening weekend. Its cumulative box office earnings in India now soar to Rs. 28 crore (Rs. 23 crore Nett) after the conclusion of its second weekend. The hold could have been even better but the Sunday jump was lower than the norm, which was the case for all the other films in theatres this week, probably due to the Pre-Holi festivities setting in. The week-on-week drop on Saturday was just 27 per cent, which is an outstanding hold.

There was a sense of underachievement last weekend as the opening was short of its predecessor but the film has held strongly since then on weekdays and now in second weekend. The second-weekend numbers are the third highest for an animation film in India behind Frozen 2 and similar to Spider-Verse 2, both of which had a much higher the first weekend. With its current trajectory, surpassing the final box office numbers of Kung Fu Panda 3 (Rs. 35 crore) is all but certain. The film is expected to rake in over Rs. 13 crore in its second week, which will leave it just Rs. 2 crore shy of surpassing its predecessor's earnings.

The film could have gone for Rs. 40 crore plus final number but the impending release of Godzilla x Kong next week presents a formidable challenge, potentially limiting its screen presence. Although there is always a chance of films weathering the competition, especially when the trend is as good as Kung Fu Panda 4 has shown till now.

The box office collections of Kung Fu Panda 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 19.50 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.50 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.40 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 3.60 crore

Total - Rs. 28 crore / USD 3.40 million

