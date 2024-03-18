Kung Fu Panda 4 amassed Rs. 13.15 crore (USD 1.59 million) approx at the Indian box office during its opening weekend. This marks the fifth-biggest start ever for a Hollywood animation film in India, just short of its predecessor, the then-record opener Kung Fu Panda 3, which currently sits in fourth place in the list of top animation openers.

The top first weekends for Hollywood animations in India are as follows:

Incredibles 2 - Rs. 23.25 crore Frozen 2 - Rs. 22.75 crore Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse - Rs. 18 crore (Rs. 22.70 crore 4 days) Kung Fu Panda 3 - Rs. 13.50 crore Kung Fu Panda 4 - Rs. 13.15 crore Approx

The monies earned by Kung Fu Panda 4 are commendable for the animation genre in India as the genre doesn’t get much traction here. However, there's a sense of underachievement compared to the historical performance of the Panda franchise. The raw unadjusted weekend gross is less than its predecessor which was released eight years ago and ticket prices have nearly doubled since then.

That said, animation films have struggled even more in the post pandemic box office times. The highest-grossing animation film in recent years is Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse, benefitting from the broader appeal of Spider-man. However, even its performance left something to be desired. Outside that, the next best is Minions 2 which grossed just Rs. 6.50 crore during its four-day weekend. Next to that, KFP4 doesn’t look all that bad. Minions 2 managed to leg out to Rs. 19 crore final. If KFP 4 can manage to leg well and gross something like Rs. 35 crore plus, that will be a positive outcome for the film.

Advertisement

The box office collections of Kung Fu Panda 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 2.65 crore

Saturday - Rs. 4.75 crore

Sunday - Rs. 5.75 crore

Total - Rs. 13.15 crore (USD 1.59 million)



On the global front, Kung Fu Panda 4 has performed well in the domestic market of North America, grossing USD 108 million at the end of its second weekend. It is outperforming not only its predecessor but could go on to become the first USD 200 million grosser for Dreamworks Animation in more than a decade. Other than that, it has grossed USD 69 million internationally, including USD 14 million in Mexico, for a worldwide gross of USD 177 million. The film's box office total will get a major boost next week when it releases in China, which historically has been a big market for the franchise.

ALSO READ: Kung Fu Panda 4 Review: Po saves The Valley Of Peace but the film, only to an extent