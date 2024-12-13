‘Life Passed Before My Eyes’: Blue Blood’s Donnie Wahlberg Recalls Co-Star Tom Selleck’s Emotional Parting Message

The Amazon Prime series Blue Bloods concluded after 14 successful seasons, and the cast had a tough time saying goodbye. Donny Wahlberg, who played Danny Reagan, opened up about filming the emotional last scene of the ensemble and recalled co-star Selleck's moving parting words.

Speaking to Variety, the actor admitted that he was already emotional before filming the last dinner scene. Reagan family dinners have been a prominent part of the show and a location where some of the most important conversations took place. "I didn't make it through; I was doomed," he said about the emotional scene.

Wahlberg revealed that it was Selleck who broke the silence and brought the conversation. "But when Tom [Selleck] started saying it, literally, my life passed before my eyes," he added. The Friends actor read Love Is Not All, a poem by Edna St. Vincent Millay, as a parting message to his co-stars, which left them teary-eyed.

The poem was written during the Great Depression and talks about the role of love in humanity's survival and how love transcends materialistic things. While "listening to his voice mesmerize this room and thinking about what a magical journey," Wahlberg felt surreal and reflected on his life in wonder.

From watching Selleck on TV as a young boy to sitting next to him and sharing this magical moment of his "wisdom and grace," the actor couldn't help but get emotional. "I couldn't turn off the tears for another, probably two days!" Wahlberg — who played Selleck's eldest son on the show for 14 seasons — added.

Earlier, Selleck spoke about how the cast maintained a familial bond even off-camera but remained civil and professional at the same time. "We dealt with a lot of issues on both sides, and we're proud of that, but we didn't rip them from the headlines as some shows do," he said.