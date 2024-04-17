Holly Madison, who used to live in the Playboy mansion and date Hugh Hefner, talked about why she decided to pose for the magazine in her show Lethally Blonde on Investigation Discovery.

She used to be on a TV show called The Girls Next Door with other women who dated Hugh Hefner. In one episode, she compared her Playboy days to the porn industry, saying lots of people are drawn to porn for different reasons, like expressing themselves or making money easily.

Holly Madison talks about her Playboy days, comparing it to the porn industry

During episode 4, Madison said, “Online porn is a huge industry. It’s a huge money-maker. The porn industry is always looking for fresh faces,” she added. “Women are attracted to performing in porn for several different reasons. Maybe you want to express your sexuality in that way, or maybe you see it as an opportunity to get a lot of attention or perhaps make easy money,” she said.

She continued, “There were so many things, for me, that were exciting about the possibility of posing for Playboy — and the lifestyle and the fame were a huge part of it. Today, porn is so mainstream that I imagine that appeals to a lot of women who go into it as well.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Holly Madison gets candid about the dangers of being associated with the Entertainment industry

Advertisement

In another episode, she talked about the dangers of working in the adult entertainment industry, saying it's not a friendly place and it's all about making money. Madison expressed, “Getting into the adult film industry can be a lot like being chosen to model for Playboy. You have agents, directors, and producers who are all trying to get that finished product. It’s a business and people are there to make money.”

Speaking about security measures, she said, “You’re very safe, you’re behind these gates, you have security. But when you leave, performers find themselves getting into situations where their safety can be at risk.”

Lethally Blonde is available to watch on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET on ID or stream it on Discovery+.

ALSO READ: Rebel Moon - Part Two: Sofia Boutella Teases Kora's New Romance Wih Gunnar In The Upcoming Series; DEETS