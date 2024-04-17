Sofia Boutella, known for her role as Kora in Zack Snyder's sci-fi universe, dropped hints about her character's romantic encounter in Netflix's upcoming film Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

The Rebel Moon has a limited but dedicated fan base eagerly awaiting the next installment to see where the story leads. Here's what Sofia Boutella revealed about the upcoming movie.

Sofia Boutella discusses blossoming romance with Gunnar in Rebel Moon

In Part One, Kora and her team faced betrayal and managed to defeat the villain, Atticus Noble. However, their victory was short-lived as they discovered that Atticus had been revived, setting the stage for another intense confrontation.

In an interview with The Direct, Sofia Boutella discussed Kora's blossoming romance with Gunnar, played by Michiel Huisman, in Part Two. She explained how their relationship deepens in this sequel, building upon the romantic potential hinted at in the first film.

Boutella shared that working with Huisman was effortless, describing him as gentle, kind, and peaceful. She expressed to The Direct, "Michiel [Huisman] is someone who's really gentle and kind and sweet and peaceful. And so it was really just an easy conversation between us. He's very chill about everything." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The actress further added, "There was just such peace between us, and I absolutely loved working with him. And also that dynamic, I think, in the film in such a war movie, it's such a nice element to have, to have that birth of that love coming together. And for it to be at the beginning of movie number two is quite nice. So it was a nice color to have in this film."

In Part One, Kora is portrayed as closed-off and guarded. However, in Part Two, she begins to open up emotionally, learning to love and be loved despite her past beliefs that love is a weakness. Boutella emphasized;

"So when you meet Kora in 'Part One,' she's very closed off. And I think she's very guarded. And in 'Part Two', she has started to open up to others. The first thing she ever says in the film, one of the first things she ever says is to truly love and be loved; she doesn't think that is not something that she knows how to do, and she was taught that love was a weakness. And I think when movie two starts, it's already something that she started to do, she's opened up her heart, to the world and to others."

Sofia Boutella shares about the large-scale production of Rebel Moon

Reflecting on her experience filming Rebel Moon, Boutella praised the scale of the production and Zack Snyder's meticulous approach to filmmaking. She said;

"For me, these were some of the biggest sets I've ever worked on. And for such a long period of time... And the scale of it was pretty unforgettable... I feel like I've got the opportunity to go in-depth with the character and to have found sort of, I come back to my life, with having learned so much in terms of discipline and work ethic and the way I approach the character and sort of how I want to approach stunts again when I move forward on another project, and I just genuinely learned a lot."

The Mummy actress continued, "And I saw the way Zack [Snyder] works. He's so prepared, and he covers so many different areas of the craft of making movies. And so I just had an amazing experience. And I feel like I grew so much from it."

Advertisement

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'We Had A Blast': Gayle King And Charles Barkley Bid Goodbye To Fans As CNN Show Comes To An End