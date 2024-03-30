The 2002 Spider-Man movie has amassed a cult-like fan following for all the right reasons. From action to the romance between our hero and his Mary Jane, everything was immensely loved by the fans. Well, apart from Spider-Man discovering his spidy abilities for the first time, another scene from the film that is iconic even today is the upside-down kiss between Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire. Recently the actress talked about filming the upside-down kiss scene from Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Kirsten Dunst discusses the challenges of upside-down kissing Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man

The Hidden Figures actress shared on the show “I remember Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired but also he really wanted to make it special even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it,”

In the scene, Maguire's character, Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man), saves Dunst's character, Mary Jane, and hangs upside down from a building. Despite director Sam Raimi's efforts to make it special, shooting the scene was tough due to the pouring rain and discomfort. Kirsten Dunst recalled, “It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn’t breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him.”

What did Tobey Maguire say about the iconic kiss moment?

Maguire has previously spoken about how challenging it was during The Hollywood Reporter interview, feeling like he was suffocating with rain pouring into his nose. He said at the time, “There was rain pouring up my nose, or down my nose if you consider the fact that I was upside down,”

The Great Gatsby actor continued, “And the mask is on, and then Kirsten pulls the mask up to here and it’s blocking my air passage there, so I couldn’t breathe. And then she’s kissing me, blocking the air passage there, so there’s nowhere else to breathe.” Despite the difficulties, the kiss has become a memorable movie moment, even inspiring recreations in other shows like The O.C.

Adam Brody, who recreated the scene in The O.C., also faced challenges while hanging upside down for the shoot. He shared in an interview with Inverse, “I really liked the director, and we got on well. But one time he left me hanging up there a little longer than I thought, and I remember just feeling mad because I was powerless,” he added “And as all the blood was rushing to my head, and he was like, ‘We’re going to go again.’ I was like, ‘Put me down.'”

Spider-Man fans can relive this iconic moment by streaming the movie on Disney+.

