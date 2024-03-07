Kirsten Dunst, famously known for her role as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man, recently opened up about her discomfort with a nickname she was given on set – "girly-girl." Despite feeling uneasy about it, the 41-year-old actress didn't voice her concerns at the time but now asserts, "Don’t call me that."

In a candid interview with Marie Claire, Dunst shared about her nickname on the Spider-Man set saying, "It was a joke, but on Spider-Man, they would call me ‘girly-girl’ sometimes on the walkie-talkie. ‘We need girly-girl,’”

The actress shared that despite her dislike she “never said anything” and “just took it,” but now she asserts, “Like, don’t call me that.”

She share her experience of not working for two years because she was constantly being offered roles as "the sad mom," leaving her feeling unfulfilled. She told the Magazine, "To be honest, that’s been hard for me, I need to feed myself. The hardest thing is being a mom and … not feeling like I have nothing for myself. That’s every mother — not just me.” Despite her widespread fame as Spider-Man, she has chosen to prioritize artistic indie projects over mainstream stardom.

Why does Kirsten Dunst prefer female directors more?

Dunst, who received an Oscar nomination for her role in The Power of the Dog, has expressed her preference for collaborating with women behind the scenes to avoid uncomfortable situations often encountered by male directors.

She told the outlet that she avoided male directors because they may consider her as "someone they might want to sleep with.” The Marie Antoinette actress added, “I think that’s probably why I migrated to so many female directors at a younger age because I didn’t want to feel that way.”

Dunst's professional life intertwines with her personal one, as she frequently collaborates with her husband, Jesse Plemons. The couple met on the set of Fargo in 2015 and started dating shortly after. Sharing two sons, Ennis and James,

Dunst and Plemons have found joy in working together on projects like The Power of the Dog and the upcoming Civil War. Sources close to the couple reveal that their shared screen time allows them to challenge themselves creatively and enjoy collaborating as a team.

Kirsten Dunst's upcoming Civil War is slated to hit screen on April 12, 2024.

